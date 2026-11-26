By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Princewill Dike, has attributed what he described as growing dissatisfaction with former Rivers State Governor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, among some of his kinsmen in Ikwerre Local Government Area to the former governor’s alleged failure to attract major federal projects to his hometown and the area.

Dike made this known while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He alleged that Amaechi failed to facilitate the establishment of major educational institutions in Ubima, his hometown, and other parts of Ikwerre Local Government Area during his years in public office.

The APC chieftain, who is also a member of the Tai Campaign Monitoring Committee, said the former governor’s political relationship with some of his kinsmen had been affected by what he described as missed opportunities to attract important federal institutions to Rivers State.

Dike recalled the proposed establishment of the Nigerian Law School in Rivers State, alleging that Amaechi, while serving as governor, failed to facilitate its location in Ubima or another suitable community in the state.

He also alleged that Amaechi, during his tenure as Minister of Transportation, supported the establishment of a University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, rather than pursuing a similar federal institution for Rivers State.

According to Dike, the two institutions, if located in Ubima or other parts of Ikwerre, would have transformed the economic and social fortunes of the communities.

The human rights activist argued that tertiary institutions usually attract investment, increase property values, create employment opportunities and stimulate commercial activities in their host communities.

He cited the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, in Tai Local Government Area, saying its establishment had generated increased interest in property acquisition and other economic activities in the area.

Dike said similar benefits could have accrued to Ubima and other Ikwerre communities if major federal institutions had been attracted to the area.

He further argued that despite Amaechi’s successive positions as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, governor and Minister of Transportation, the people of Ubima and Ikwerre had not, in his assessment, benefited sufficiently from his political influence.

Dike contrasted this with the political leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he credited with creating economic opportunities for several Rivers people through interventions and initiatives while in public office.

The APC chieftain maintained that political office holders should be assessed not only by the positions they occupy but also by the development opportunities and economic benefits they bring to their communities.

Dike, who described himself as a fellow indigene of Ubima with Amaechi and a supporter of Wike, said the former governor’s political influence had raised expectations among residents about the development of their community.

He claimed that the dissatisfaction had taken on a political dimension, with some residents expressing their intention to oppose Amaechi and his party in the 2027 general elections.

He said the forthcoming elections could provide an opportunity for the people to express their displeasure over what he described as Amaechi’s failure to use his years in influential public offices to advance the interests of his hometown and Rivers State.

Dike described the issue as one of accountability, insisting that residents should be free to assess Amaechi’s public record and make their political choices without intimidation or undue influence.

He said the development of communities should remain a key consideration in evaluating political leadership, adding that the people of Ikwerre had legitimate expectations of their elected and appointed representatives.