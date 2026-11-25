By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed confidence that it will secure a landslide victory in Rivers State in the 2027 general elections.

The Rivers South-East Senatorial candidate of the party, Bertram Ikuru, expressed the confidence during the inauguration of the ADC campaign council in Andoni Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Ikuru said the campaign council, chaired by Gogo Wellington, would strengthen the party’s grassroots mobilisation and help it win elective positions across Andoni LGA.

Congratulating members of the council on their appointments, he urged them to intensify grassroots mobilisation, promote unity and advance the party’s political objectives ahead of the elections.

He expressed optimism that the team would mobilise voters across the 11 wards of Andoni to secure victory for the ADC.

“I am optimistic that this team would deliver a very impactful campaign. It would maximally mobilise voters across the 11 wards of Andoni to secure a total victory for our dear party.

“Andoni is yearning for a positive turnaround which only ADC can offer. This indeed is the reason the party has since been widely accepted across the 11 wards,” he said.

Ikuru urged party members and supporters to rally behind the campaign council to build a formidable political structure capable of delivering victory at the polls.

Responding on behalf of the council, Wellington thanked the party for the confidence reposed in the team and pledged to work towards securing victory for the ADC.

He said the council would ensure peaceful and productive campaign activities across Andoni, adding that it was committed to winning all elective positions in the area.

The campaign council also comprises Mbaba Charles as Vice Chairman, Golden Ekprikpo as Secretary and Zilpah Nehemiah as Director of Women, among others.