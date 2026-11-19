Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has warned that increasing political violence and intolerance could undermine the 2027 general elections, calling on security agencies and other relevant authorities to address the trend before it spreads.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, gave the warning during an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, following the Senate’s consideration of a motion seeking investigations and prosecution of those responsible for electoral violence.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi, with Ndume serving as a seconder.

The former Senate Chief Whip said the lawmakers were concerned about reported attacks involving President Bola Tinubu’s convoy, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

He said the Senate wanted authorities to intervene early to prevent political violence from becoming more widespread.

“So that we may nip it in the bud,” he said.

Ndume likened the situation to a fire that could become difficult to contain once it spreads.

“The problem is like fire. If it catches, you don’t know why it will stop, and you may have problem putting it off,” he said.

He also called for the prosecution of individuals who finance or organise attacks, insisting that responsibility should not be limited to those who carry out the violence.

“If, for example, I sponsored, confirmed, evidently sponsored that group to carry out that kind of criminality, then I should be held responsible too,” he said.

The senator proposed the establishment of special courts to handle electoral violence cases, arguing that delays in the justice system often allow offenders to escape accountability.

“The problem with our judicial system is justice has been excessively delayed,” he said.

He further urged authorities to prohibit the use of weapons, including knives and sticks, during political campaigns and ensure that those who violate the restriction face prosecution.

Commenting on the security response to the reported attack on Tinubu’s convoy, Ndume commended security agencies but cautioned against comparing the President’s protection with that available to ordinary Nigerians.

“You cannot compare that with the security of Mr President,” he said.

He, however, stressed that protecting every citizen remained a constitutional responsibility of government, citing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution.

Ndume also expressed disappointment over allegations that some state governors were preventing opposition parties from using public facilities for political activities.

“I’m not only surprised, but I’m disappointed,” he said, describing the practice as “kind of cheap things.”

He attributed the involvement of young people in political violence partly to unemployment and growing frustration, warning that anger among the youth could worsen the situation.

“Violence, by youth and children, is trying to take over the political scene,” he said.

He added that there was “a high level of frustration, anger among our youth, especially with the high level of unemployment.”