Revenue leakages: FG to deploy export automation system as non-oil sector hits over $6b

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt

The Federal Government has concluded the process to deploy an automated export processing system to strengthen regulatory compliance and curb revenue leakages in the exports sector.

This was disclosed by, Mr Tola Fakolade, the Project Director, National Single Window (NSW), at the Phase Two Export Sensitization Joint Stakeholders Engagement in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The event had as its theme, “Unlocking Endless Possibilities: A Comprehensive Outlook on the NSW Project”.

Fakolade described the NSW as a Federal Government initiative designed to streamline international trade through a unified digital platform for trade documentation, permits and approvals.

“The second phase of the project, scheduled to commence on Dec. 14, is expected to eliminate the multiple bottlenecks, delays and revenue leakages that have long frustrated exporters,” he said.

He said the first batch of the phase would cover the issuance of export permit issuance by agencies, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NAFDAC and Federal Produce Inspection Service.

According to him, the second batch, involving processes handled by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), would commence in the first quarter of 2027.

Fakolade explained that the first phase had streamlined the submission of licences and permits by integrating the digital systems of various regulatory agencies.

He said the platform had also strengthened compliance by ensuring that users met regulatory requirements before accessing relevant services.

“One of the testimonials we received from agencies during the first phase was that enforced compliance on the platform helped users comply with regulations.

“When there is compliance, there is also a reduction in revenue leakages,” he said.

The NSW project director said the project team was engaging exporters and other stakeholders nationwide to ensure adequate awareness ahead of the second phase.

He listed Enugu, Akure, Jos, Lagos and Port Harcourt among the cities already visited, adding that sensitisation would continue in Kano and Abuja.

He said the NSW team was collaborating with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), which maintains the database of registered exporters.

“The partnership would provide access to relevant information and insights required for effective implementation of the export phase,” he said.

Fakolade said the project had completed its User Acceptance Testing and would commence end-user training on Monday.

He urged exporters and other stakeholders to register for the training to familiarise themselves with the platform ahead of its implementation.

Meanwhile,Mrs Nonye Ayeni, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), said Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings rose by 11.5 per cent to 6.1 billion dollars (N875.4 billion) in 2025.

Ayeni, who was represented by Mr Ndubueze Okeke, the Director of Trade Information at NEPC, said the figure rose from 5.46 billion dollars (N783.5 billion) in 2024.

She said export volumes also increased by 10 per cent to 8.02 million metric tonnes, while the country exported 281 non-oil products to 120 countries during the period.

“This reflects the country’s growing export potential,” she said.

The NEPC chief executive, however, said sustained growth required efficient systems to move products from local markets to international destinations with minimal delays and reduced costs.

She expressed confidence that the NSW would improve inter-agency coordination, eliminate duplication, enhance transparency and reduce administrative burdens on businesses.

Ayeni said the council had commenced engagement and onboarding processes to integrate relevant export services into the platform.

She said it was important for exporters to understand the relationship between the NSW, Trade Monitoring System (TRMS), Forms NXP and NCX, as well as applicable registration, permit and certification requirements.

“Our objective is to ensure a seamless transition that simplifies processes rather than creates additional burdens for businesses,” she said.

Mr Aondona Fanyam, the Controller in charge of Modernisation, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said the service was working with relevant government agencies to digitise and integrate export documentation into the NSW platform.

Fanyam said the project, which had been tested through import processes, was now being extended to exports through a phased implementation approach.

“The agencies are ready, but the stakeholders need to be aware of what is happening. That is why we are here to sensitise them and provide avenues for training,” he said.