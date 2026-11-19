By Steve Oko

Rev. Dr. Chidi Okorafor has emerged the new General Superintendent (GS) of the Assemblies of God Nigeria.

Okorafor was elected on Wednesday afternoon at the ongoing 38th General Council meeting of the church, holding at Evangel Camp, Okpoto, Ebonyi State.

His emergence was greeted with excitement and jubilation among delegates and other participants as the election result was announced.

Elections into other national leadership positions of the church were still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.