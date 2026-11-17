By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the failure of 22 states to pay retirement benefits regularly, following concerns that thousands of elderly pensioners are being abandoned to hunger, poverty and preventable deaths.

The resolution was sequel to a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rep. Adesola Adebayo, representing Apapa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, on Tuesday at plenary.

Moving the motion, Rep. Adebayo cited a report indicating that only 14 of Nigeria’s 36 states pay pensions regularly, while the remaining 22 owe retirees several months or, in some cases, several years of entitlements.

He described pensions as an earned right rather than a privilege or charity, stressing that retirees who had devoted between 30 and 35 years to public service deserved to enjoy their benefits without unnecessary hardship.

The lawmaker expressed concern that many pensioners aged between 70 and 90 were dying in poverty because they could not afford food, medication, rent and other basic necessities.

He also raised concerns over the practice of subjecting elderly retirees to prolonged verification exercises, forcing some to queue for days under harsh weather conditions, with reports of pensioners collapsing and dying in the process.

Adebayo argued that the non-payment of pensions amounted to a violation of constitutional provisions and human dignity, while creating fear among serving public workers who could begin to see retirement as a death sentence.

The motion, however, generated disagreements among lawmakers over the constitutional powers of the National Assembly to intervene in pension matters involving state governments.

Rep. Mark Essiet opposed the motion, arguing that state pension obligations fell within the jurisdiction of state governments and their respective Houses of Assembly.

He cautioned against any suggestion that the Federal Government should deduct money from states’ allocations to settle outstanding pension liabilities, describing such an approach as unconstitutional.

Umoh urged the House to concentrate on the pension challenges facing military personnel, who, he said, had repeatedly protested over their entitlements.

Similarly, Rep. Dominic Okafor cautioned against generalising the allegations against all states, noting that some governors had fulfilled their pension obligations.

He cited Anambra State as an example, arguing that the motion should distinguish between states that had failed to pay and those that were meeting their responsibilities.

But Rep. Billy Owasaro urged the House not to abandon the motion, proposing amendments to remove provisions outside its constitutional jurisdiction.

He argued that the suffering of elderly pensioners was too serious for lawmakers to ignore.

Owasaro said: “We know what our fathers are going through. We know what it means for a man to work for 35 years only to be called to stand in the sun, under the sun, to review, to keep reviewing until he can’t stand it no more.

“So, Mr Speaker, instead of killing this beautiful motion, I would like to go in for amendments. I would like to take out areas our mandates don’t cover and go with those areas that our mandates cover.”

The Deputy Speaker, who presided over the sitting, subsequently directed lawmakers to examine the House Standing Orders to establish the jurisdiction of the Committee on Pensions.

Reading the committee’s mandate, the presiding officer noted that it was empowered to examine pension-related issues across the public service, recommend measures to ensure timely payment of retirement benefits and investigate employers’ failure to meet their pension obligations.

Its responsibilities also include oversight of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the Military Pension Board and other relevant institutions.

Rep. Tersee Udo subsequently urged the House to allow the motion to proceed, arguing that the suffering of pensioners across the country warranted urgent legislative attention.

Another lawmaker, Rep. Zainab Gimba, also supported the motion, citing Section 210 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which protects the pension rights of persons in the public service of a state.

She particularly drew attention to Section 210(2), which provides that pension benefits due to a person under the law shall not be withheld or altered to the person’s disadvantage, except as permitted by law.

Gimba argued that although state pension liabilities must be distinguished from federal obligations, the National Assembly had the constitutional authority to debate the issue, make recommendations and encourage state legislators to exercise the necessary oversight.

She warned that continued failure to pay pensions could trigger humanitarian challenges, undermine the dignity of retirees and negatively affect their families and society.

The House Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, also defended the motion, insisting that lawmakers should not shy away from addressing the plight of Nigerians simply because some of the affected matters fell within the jurisdiction of state governments.

Ihonvbere argued that members of the National Assembly represented Nigerians across the country and had a responsibility to speak out when citizens were subjected to hardship.

He maintained that the House could intervene through motions, investigations and recommendations without necessarily usurping the constitutional powers of state governments.

Recalling previous interventions by the Ninth Assembly in matters involving state governments, he said the National Assembly had a responsibility to engage relevant authorities where circumstances demanded it.

“We need to be very careful not to diminish our powers and responsibilities by hiding over some of the local sections, under the Standing Order of the Constitution, not to perform our duties.

“Technically, there is nothing in which this House or the National Assembly cannot engage in, whether they are in the local government, the state, or anywhere, because we represent the entire country”, he said.

The House Leader further called on governors who had yet to clear outstanding pension liabilities to fulfil their obligations, insisting that the availability of public funds should not be an excuse for abandoning retired workers.

He also commended governors who had maintained regular pension payments, urging others to follow their example.

Following deliberations, the House unanimously adopted the motion and resolved to call on the Federal Government, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to urge state governments to prioritise the payment of pensions.

It also mandated its Committee on Pensions to interface with PenCom and engage state governments to ascertain the challenges responsible for irregular pension payments, identify possible solutions and report its findings to the House.