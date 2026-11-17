By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate reports that 22 states are failing to pay retirement benefits regularly, amid concerns over the hardship facing thousands of pensioners across the country.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rep. Adesola Adebayo, representing Apapa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Adebayo cited a report indicating that only 14 of Nigeria’s 36 states pay pensions regularly, while the remaining 22 owe retirees several months or, in some cases, years of outstanding entitlements.

He described pensions as an earned right rather than a privilege or charity, arguing that public servants who had devoted between 30 and 35 years to service deserved to receive their retirement benefits without unnecessary hardship.

The lawmaker expressed concern that many pensioners aged between 70 and 90 were struggling to afford food, medication, rent and other basic necessities, with some reportedly dying in poverty.

He also criticised prolonged verification exercises that require elderly retirees to queue for hours or days under harsh weather conditions, citing reports of pensioners collapsing and dying during such exercises.

Adebayo argued that the failure to pay pensions undermined constitutional provisions and human dignity, while creating anxiety among serving public workers about their prospects after retirement.

The motion, however, generated debate among lawmakers over the constitutional powers of the National Assembly to intervene in pension matters involving state governments.

Opposing the motion, Rep. Mark Essiet argued that pension obligations of state governments fell within the jurisdiction of state authorities and their respective Houses of Assembly.

He cautioned against any proposal for the Federal Government to deduct funds from states’ allocations to settle outstanding pension liabilities, describing such a move as unconstitutional.

Rep. Umoh urged the House to focus on the pension challenges facing military personnel, who, he said, had repeatedly protested over their entitlements.

Similarly, Rep. Dominic Okafor cautioned against generalising the allegations against all states, noting that some governors had fulfilled their pension obligations.

He cited Anambra State as an example, arguing that the motion should distinguish between states with outstanding pension liabilities and those meeting their responsibilities.

However, Rep. Billy Owasaro urged lawmakers not to abandon the motion but to amend provisions that might fall outside the constitutional powers of the National Assembly.

He said the plight of elderly pensioners was too serious to be ignored.

“We know what our fathers are going through. We know what it means for a man to work for 35 years only to be called to stand in the sun, under the sun, to review, to keep reviewing until he can’t stand it no more,” he said.

Owasaro urged the House to retain aspects of the motion within its legislative mandate rather than discard the entire proposal.

The Deputy Speaker, who presided over the sitting, subsequently directed lawmakers to examine the House Standing Orders to establish the jurisdiction of the Committee on Pensions.

Reading the committee’s mandate, the presiding officer noted that it was empowered to examine pension-related issues across the public service, recommend measures to ensure timely payment of retirement benefits and investigate employers’ failure to meet their pension obligations.

The committee’s responsibilities also include oversight of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the Military Pension Board and other relevant institutions.

Supporting the motion, Rep. Tersee Udo urged the House to proceed with it, arguing that the suffering of pensioners across the country warranted urgent legislative attention.

Rep. Zainab Gimba also backed the motion, citing Section 210 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides for the protection of pension rights of persons in the public service of a state.

She particularly referred to Section 210(2), which provides that pension benefits due to a person under the law shall not be withheld or altered to the person’s disadvantage, except as permitted by law.

Gimba argued that although pension liabilities of state governments must be distinguished from federal obligations, the National Assembly could debate the matter, make recommendations and encourage state legislatures to exercise the necessary oversight.

She warned that continued failure to pay pensions could worsen humanitarian challenges, undermine the dignity of retirees and adversely affect their families.

The House Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, also defended the motion, arguing that lawmakers should not avoid addressing the plight of Nigerians merely because some of the issues involved fell within the jurisdiction of state governments.

He maintained that members of the National Assembly represented Nigerians across the country and had a responsibility to speak out when citizens faced hardship.

According to him, the House could intervene through motions, investigations and recommendations without usurping the constitutional powers of state governments.

Recalling previous interventions by the Ninth Assembly in matters involving state governments, Ihonvbere said the National Assembly had a responsibility to engage relevant authorities where necessary.

“We need to be very careful not to diminish our powers and responsibilities by hiding over some of the local sections, under the Standing Order of the Constitution, not to perform our duties.

“Technically, there is nothing in which this House or the National Assembly cannot engage in, whether they are in the local government, the state, or anywhere, because we represent the entire country,” he said.

The House Leader also urged governors with outstanding pension liabilities to fulfil their obligations, insisting that public funding challenges should not be used to justify abandoning retired workers.

He commended governors who had maintained regular pension payments and urged others to emulate them.

Following deliberations, the House unanimously adopted the motion and resolved to urge the Federal Government, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to appeal to state governments to prioritise the payment of outstanding pensions.

It also mandated its Committee on Pensions to engage PenCom and interface with state governments to establish the challenges responsible for irregular pension payments, identify possible solutions and report its findings to the House.