By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for the provision of safer boats, life jackets and other water safety equipment to riverine communities in Bayelsa State following a deadly boat mishap.

The House also urged relevant agencies to intensify rescue operations, provide relief materials to affected communities and investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Rodney Ebikebina Ambaiowei, representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, during plenary on Tuesday.

Ambaiowei told the House that more than 150 people, mostly indigenes of Southern Ijaw, were involved in the accident on November 20, 2026, while travelling from Ayama Community to Ukubie for a condolence visit.

He said the boat capsized at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan, throwing its occupants into the water.

According to him, rescue efforts began immediately, with the Bayelsa State Government, security personnel and other relevant agencies responding to the incident.

He disclosed that, as of November 22, several people had been rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and discomfort, while others had died.

The rescued victims, he said, were taken to medical facilities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and government hospitals in Yenagoa for treatment, while search and rescue operations continued for missing persons and possible survivors.

The lawmaker expressed concern that several victims were still missing, despite the efforts of the state government, and called for a broader search operation.

He said the tragedy had plunged families and residents of Southern Ijaw, particularly Ukubie and neighbouring communities, into mourning.

Ambaiowei attributed the vulnerability of riverine communities partly to the poor condition of boats used for transportation, noting that many were old, overworked and overloaded because of the scarcity of vessels.

He also lamented the absence of life jackets, floaters and other water safety equipment, as well as inadequate enforcement of their use, despite waterways being the major means of transportation in the largely riverine constituency.

The lawmaker said the communities had limited access to motorable roads, despite ongoing road construction efforts by the Bayelsa State Government, leaving residents heavily dependent on waterways.

He warned that failure by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant bodies to intensify rescue operations and provide relief materials could worsen the impact of the tragedy.

Ambaiowei added that the affected communities depended largely on fishing for food and income, stressing that the accident had disrupted their livelihoods and economic activities.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for sending Vice-President Kashim Shettima to the affected area to sympathise with families of the deceased.

The lawmaker also acknowledged the Federal Government’s donation of ₦250 million to victims of the tragedy.

Contributions to the motion centred on the need for safer water transportation, stricter enforcement of safety standards and accountability by government agencies and community-level authorities.

House Minority Leader, Rep. Fred Agbedi, said the accident had exposed the hardship faced by riverine communities, arguing that government transportation interventions had largely overlooked people who depended on waterways.

Agbedi advocated the provision of modern boats at subsidised rates, similar to the Federal Government’s introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to reduce the cost of road transportation.

“Mr Speaker, this happening brings to attention what the people of the riverine communities are suffering. And I think it’s a moment that we should use to also assuage the challenges.

“I’m aware that the federal government is providing CNG buses, you know, that are more economical. But each time we talk about mass transit and all that, there is no river craft provision.

“So in this century, you see people using a dugout boat, you know, with weak roofs, that will collapse from the roof on the people who are sitting at the bottom. If government has provided, as we do mass transit and do CNG buses and all that, if vessels are provided for transportation at subsidised rates, I’m sure that this incident will have been averted,” he said.

Agbedi described the motion as an opportunity to address the longstanding neglect of riverine communities, insisting that federal transportation policies should also cater for people with little or no access to roads.

He urged the Federal Government to make budgetary provisions for modern and affordable boats, alongside its planned interventions in road transportation.

Rep. Shina Oyedeji urged the government to stop paying lip service to safety standards, saying the tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for authorities to regulate transportation operations properly.

He questioned the training and certification of boat operators and the standards governing the use of boats and other transport facilities.

Oyedeji also called for a review of safety procedures and certification requirements, insisting that operators must be properly trained and qualified.

“We cannot continue to assume that they do it in America, they do it in the UK, they do it in Russia or Morocco, we want to do it here without having the right process. We must write a manner that can say this is how it must be done,” he said.

He urged the relevant committee of the House to examine the country’s safety standards and ensure that necessary regulations were enforced.

The Deputy Majority Whip, Rep. Isiaka Ibrahim, said responsibility for safety on inland waterways rested with both the Federal and state governments, noting that creeks and offshore waters were on the concurrent legislative list.

He urged the House to investigate the accident and examine the safety practices of operators, particularly in comparison with those of multinational companies operating offshore.

Ibrahim argued that adopting even a fraction of the safety measures observed by multinational companies could help prevent accidents in the creeks.

He also warned against disregarding life jackets on the assumption that swimming ability could guarantee survival in an accident.

“I know how to swim. I have been swimming for 40 years. No, you don’t even know the condition of the boat or the condition of the water or the depth or what may have happened to the boat.

“Life vests, life jackets, we ignore it. And then we are not talking about mishap. Definitely, it’s a hazard,” he said.

He urged the House to use the incident as a learning opportunity and address the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

House Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, however, stressed the need to hold grassroots authorities and community organisations accountable for safety failures.

He said footage from the accident showed people boarding boats without life jackets, describing the practice as unacceptable and calling for tougher penalties against those who violated safety regulations.

Ihonvbere argued that community associations, maritime associations, local government councils, state governments and relevant agencies all had responsibilities to ensure safety on waterways.

He insisted that familiarity with waterways or swimming experience should not be used as an excuse for ignoring safety requirements.

“The fact that I was born in the river side, I was thrown into the river, I was a baby, I have been swimming for 20, 35 years, is not an excuse to board a boat without the appropriate life vest,” he said.

He also questioned the inspection of watercraft and called for stronger enforcement of safety regulations at jetties and other boarding points.

Ihonvbere said recurring accidents would continue unless authorities at all levels took responsibility and imposed appropriate penalties for safety violations.

The House unanimously adopted the motion and mandated its Committee on Emergency and Disaster Management to work with NEMA and the Bayelsa State Government to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences.

It also called on NEMA, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the National Inland Waterways Authority and the South-South Development Agency to provide additional relief materials to affected communities to cushion the impact of the tragedy and the loss of livelihoods.

The House further urged the agencies to urgently supply safer boats, life jackets, floaters and other water transport safety equipment to riverine communities, while ensuring their mandatory use.