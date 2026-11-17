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By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for an urgent review of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation and deployment policy to reduce the exposure of corps members to kidnapping, accidents and other security threats while travelling to their places of primary assignment.

The call followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rep. Yallema Makki, who raised concerns over the growing security risks faced by young graduates travelling across the country for their mandatory national service.

The lawmaker noted that corps members were often required to travel long distances from their states of residence to their states of deployment, sometimes passing through areas affected by insecurity.

He expressed concern over reported cases of corps members being kidnapped, particularly while travelling to their states of deployment or places of primary assignment.

Makki warned that the dangers associated with long-distance journeys, coupled with poor road conditions and insecurity along some routes, could undermine the confidence of corps members and their families in the safety of the scheme.

He emphasised that the safety and welfare of young Nigerians undertaking national service should remain a priority throughout their mobilisation, orientation, deployment and service periods.

The lawmaker recalled that the NYSC was established in 1973 to promote national unity, integration, patriotism and mutual understanding among Nigerian youths through the deployment of graduates to different parts of the country.

However, the he argued that the objectives of national integration could still be achieved without exposing corps members to unnecessary security risks.

Makki maintained that a more flexible deployment arrangement, which takes into account geographical proximity, prevailing security conditions and identified high-risk routes, would help reduce the dangers associated with inter-state journeys.

The motion further observed that posting corps members to states closer to their places of residence, where practicable, could minimise their exposure to kidnapping and road accidents without undermining the objectives of the national service programme.

Consequently, the House adopted the motion and mandate its relevant committees to engage the NYSC management and other stakeholders to immediately review the existing mobilisation and deployment policy, with greater emphasis on the safety and security of corps members.

It also called on the NYSC to develop a more flexible deployment framework that would allow corps members to be posted to states geographically closer to their states of residence, particularly where long-distance journeys could expose them to significant security threats.

The relevant committees are also expected to monitor compliance with the proposed measures and report their findings and recommendations to the House.

The proposed review is expected to ensure that security intelligence, high-risk routes and prevailing security conditions become key considerations in decisions concerning the deployment and movement of corps members across the country.