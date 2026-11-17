By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for urgent intervention to protect thousands of Nigerians, particularly Ilaje fishermen, reportedly displaced after authorities in Gabon demolished their homes and business premises.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Donald Ojogo at plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, Ojogo expressed concern over the fate of thousands of Nigerians who were reportedly displaced last week following the demolition of their residences along Gabon’s fishing coast.

He said the affected Nigerians, predominantly of Ilaje extraction, had lived and conducted fishing and related businesses in Gabon for decades.

The lawmaker warned that the demolition had left many of them homeless and exposed to health risks and other humanitarian challenges.

He said the situation required urgent diplomatic intervention by the Nigerian Government to prevent further hardship and ensure that the rights and welfare of the affected citizens were protected.

Ojogo maintained that the government had a responsibility to safeguard Nigerians wherever they resided, including those living and working outside the country.

He cited Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which identifies the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government, as well as the provisions of Chapter II on the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.

The lawmaker also drew attention to regional protocols governing the Gulf of Guinea, particularly provisions relating to the protection of marine resources and fishing activities.

The House unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, urging the Federal Government to establish the circumstances surrounding the demolition and take necessary steps to protect the welfare and rights of the affected Nigerians.

It subsequently mandated its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Diaspora, Inland Waterways, and Cooperation and Integration in Africa to urgently intervene and investigate the circumstances surrounding the displacement.

The committees are also expected to ascertain the welfare and living conditions of the affected Nigerians, particularly the Ilaje fishermen, and submit their findings to the House within 14 legislative days.