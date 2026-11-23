…Propose N1bn monthly MSME fund per state, condemn high lending rates, red tape

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has faulted state governments for failing to adequately support small businesses despite increased federal allocations, proposing a minimum monthly intervention fund of N1bn in each state to boost Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, said state governments had the financial capacity to establish dedicated funds for entrepreneurs but had not demonstrated sufficient commitment to supporting grassroots economic development.

Abbas, who spoke on Monday through the House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, at a stakeholders’ engagement organised by the House Committee on Small and Medium Enterprises in Abuja, said the survival of many small businesses depended largely on the resilience of their owners rather than meaningful government support.

He argued that state and local governments must take greater responsibility for creating economic opportunities, stressing that the Federal Government alone could not address the country’s economic challenges.

“There is no governor in this country that cannot put one billion a month in a special fund for MSMEs in his state. There is no state that cannot do it,” he said.

The Speaker lamented that entrepreneurs who had managed to survive Nigeria’s difficult business environment were doing so largely without meaningful assistance from government institutions and intervention agencies.

“Those that are surviving are surviving not because of government and agencies, but in spite of government and agencies,” Abbas said.

He also criticised the bureaucratic procedures attached to accessing government intervention funds, arguing that excessive administrative requirements had undermined the effectiveness of programmes designed to support small businesses.

“I’m a systems man, but I know this system is not working. And it will not work when you bureaucratise a procedure. A lot of red tape,” he said.

Abbas further condemned high lending rates, warning that double-digit interest rates were inimical to the growth of small businesses.

He said entrepreneurs needed affordable and flexible financing arrangements that would allow their businesses to stabilise and generate returns before repayment obligations became due.

The Speaker urged state governors to establish transparent funding mechanisms, with effective monitoring and clearly defined eligibility criteria, to ensure that genuine entrepreneurs, particularly those operating at the grassroots, benefited from the proposed interventions.

He also called on Nigerians to hold elected officials accountable at all levels, noting that the performance of state and local governments had direct implications for employment generation and economic prosperity.

Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr Pascal Agbodike, said the engagement was aimed at moving beyond identifying challenges confronting MSMEs to developing practical legislative and institutional solutions.

Agbodike said the committee had invited relevant government agencies, financial institutions and development partners to explain their intervention programmes and account for the gaps between budgetary provisions and the actual benefits reaching entrepreneurs.

He expressed concern that despite appropriations by the National Assembly for relevant institutions and programmes, many small business owners remained unable to access the support intended for them.

“We are lawmakers. Ours is simple, to appropriate the necessary funds. But when we appropriate those funds, how is it being trickled down to the common man in the street?” he asked.

The lawmaker said the committee would examine the activities of institutions, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BOI), to determine why available funding had not translated into improved access to credit for small businesses.

He expressed optimism that the engagement would produce concrete recommendations and measurable improvements in MSME support programmes within 100 days.

Also speaking, Director-General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, identified affordable financing, reduced regulatory bottlenecks and stronger partnerships with state governments as critical to unlocking the potential of MSMEs.

Audu disclosed that PEBEC monitors 69 ministries, departments and agencies, adding that the council had introduced the ReportGov digital platform to enable businesses to report difficulties encountered in their dealings with government institutions.

She said complaints submitted through the platform were automatically referred to the relevant agencies for resolution within 72 hours, with PEBEC intervening where necessary.

The PEBEC chief stressed the need for stronger collaboration with state governments to develop financing arrangements that would make loans accessible to entrepreneurs without conventional collateral requirements.

She advocated partnerships between state governments and development finance institutions, including the BOI, Bank of Agriculture and Nigerian Export-Import Bank, through which state governments could provide counterpart funding to reduce lending risks.

According to her, PEBEC had facilitated similar arrangements in about 15 states, creating opportunities for business associations to participate in financing partnerships with development finance institutions.

Audu also called for patient capital to enable small businesses to expand and generate sufficient returns before meeting repayment obligations.

“For me, the solution for SMEs is patient capital,” she said, urging the CBN to review prevailing interest rates to make commercial lending more affordable.

In his contribution, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly and consultant, Charles Ezeani, called for legislative intervention to establish government-backed credit guarantee institutions to address the difficulties MSMEs face in accessing loans.

Ezeani identified excessive documentation, cumbersome lending procedures and stringent collateral requirements as major obstacles preventing small business owners, particularly rural entrepreneurs, from benefiting from government-backed financing schemes.

He said many entrepreneurs lacked the technical capacity to meet commercial banks’ requirements, even after obtaining preliminary approvals from development finance institutions.

He particularly faulted the lengthy process of obtaining letters of intent from commercial banks, arguing that the additional requirements often frustrated applicants and delayed access to funds.

Ezeani proposed the establishment of credit guarantee institutions with the capacity to provide adequate guarantees to banks, thereby reducing the risks associated with lending to small businesses.

“Government institutions should have the capacity to give guarantees of almost zero collateral to the downtrodden,” he said.

He maintained that strengthening credit guarantee mechanisms, simplifying lending procedures and improving coordination among intervention agencies would enable more entrepreneurs to benefit from government financing programmes.