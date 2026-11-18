By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for stronger accountability in the petroleum sector, warning that poor implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) could undermine the reforms intended to transform the industry.

The House said the success of the reforms would depend on transparency, institutional discipline and responsible corporate governance.

The position was reinforced at a conference on PIA implementation organised by the House in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other partners in Abuja.

Speaking after the conference, Deputy Spokesman of the House, Philip Agbese, commended NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, for promoting transparency and constructive engagement with the National Assembly.

Agbese, a Labour Party member representing a constituency in Benue State, said engagement between the legislature and the national oil company was necessary to ensure that the objectives of the PIA translated into measurable improvements in the petroleum industry.

He urged other government agencies to adopt similar open-door approaches in their dealings with the legislature, stressing that transparency and institutional collaboration were essential to effective governance.

The conference, themed, “Petroleum Industry Act Implementation: The PIA, Corporate Governance and Legislative Oversight,” was organised in collaboration with the Office of the Speaker of the House, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen.

Declaring the conference open, Abbas, who was represented by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, said the PIA was designed to establish a transparent, commercially viable, accountable and investment-friendly petroleum industry.

He, however, warned that the enactment of the law alone would not guarantee the desired reforms without effective implementation.

The Speaker said the transformation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation into a commercially oriented company, the establishment of independent regulatory institutions and the introduction of a host community development framework were intended to address longstanding structural weaknesses in the industry.

He stressed that NNPCL’s commercial autonomy must be matched with corporate accountability, noting that the freedom to make business decisions must come with responsibility for their consequences.

Abbas also cautioned against turning legislative oversight into unnecessary interference in the company’s legitimate commercial operations, saying oversight should promote transparency, protect public resources and ensure compliance with statutory responsibilities.

He identified crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, production constraints, infrastructure deficiencies, investment uncertainty and regulatory bottlenecks as major challenges confronting the industry.

The Speaker disclosed that the 10th House had continued to engage the petroleum sector through committee interventions, investigations and conferences, particularly on crude oil theft, pipeline surveillance arrangements and the protection of critical energy infrastructure.

He urged participants to identify gaps in the implementation of the PIA and recommend areas requiring legislative intervention, while distinguishing between challenges caused by inadequate laws and those resulting from failure to enforce existing provisions.

According to him, the ultimate test of the PIA would be increased oil production, greater investment, improved energy security, stronger domestic refining capacity, enhanced government revenue and tangible benefits for oil-producing communities.

Agbese described the conference as a practical demonstration of the Speaker’s commitment to an open parliament where lawmakers and critical institutions could engage on issues affecting national development.

He said legislative oversight should go beyond routine investigations to constructive engagement capable of producing practical solutions and strengthening public institutions.