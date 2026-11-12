Reps condemn political violence as thugs attack NDC supporters in Lagos; NDC, APC-PCC fault attack

The House of Representatives, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) have condemned reported cases of political violence across the country following an attack on NDC supporters during a town hall meeting in Lagos.

By By Henry Umoru, and Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) have condemned reported cases of political violence across the country following an attack on NDC supporters during a town hall meeting in Lagos.

While the NDC demanded an immediate investigation, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attack in Lagos, the APC-PCC also condemned the incident and called on security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators.

The Lagos State chapter of the APC equally condemned the reported attack but denied any involvement, challenging the NDC to provide credible evidence linking the ruling party to the incident.

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, also resolved to investigate reported attacks, intimidation and disruption of political activities across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the House Minority Leader, Rep. Fred Agbedi, and 16 other lawmakers, amid growing concerns over attacks on political meetings, rallies and processions in different parts of the country.

Presenting the motion on behalf of the sponsors, Agbedi condemned acts of violence, intimidation, assault and destruction of property associated with political activities, irrespective of the political parties or individuals affected.

He appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to reject inflammatory rhetoric, discourage violence and cooperate with security agencies to maintain public peace.

Citing Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the Minority Leader reminded lawmakers that Nigerians were guaranteed the right to assemble freely and associate with others, including the right to form or belong to political parties.

He also cited the constitutional provision which makes the security and welfare of the people the primary purpose of government, stressing the need to protect citizens participating in legitimate political activities.

Agbedi urged the House to invoke Section 88(1) of the Constitution, which empowers the National Assembly to investigate matters within its legislative competence and examine the conduct of public authorities responsible for administering relevant laws.

To illustrate the growing concerns, he cited several incidents of political violence recorded in different states.

He recalled the disruption of political meetings in Enugu State on September 12, 2026, during which the police reportedly confirmed that two attendees were injured, while one person was allegedly killed.

He also cited an attack on APC supporters travelling to a rally in Katsina State on October 28, 2026, which led to the arrest of 14 suspects.

In Nasarawa State, Agbedi recalled the attack on an APC rally in Lafia on November 4, 2026, where several people were reportedly injured.

He further mentioned a violent incident during a political procession in Asaba, Delta State, on November 7, 2026, in which the police reportedly confirmed that one person was killed and five others injured.

The lawmaker warned that continued attacks, intimidation and destruction of property linked to political activities could result in further loss of lives and injuries, while discouraging citizens from participating in the electoral process.

He, however, stressed that allegations of responsibility for the incidents must be established through impartial, thorough and evidence-based investigations.

The House subsequently constituted an ad hoc committee headed by the Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, to investigate the immediate and remote causes of politically motivated violence and report its findings within three weeks.

The committee comprises the House Leader, Minority Leader, chairmen and deputy chairmen of the House Committees on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence, as well as two additional members drawn from the committees.

NDC demands probe, prosecution

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the NDC has condemned the attack on its supporters by suspected political thugs who allegedly invaded its town hall meeting in Oregun, along Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

The party demanded the immediate investigation, arrest and prosecution of those responsible, insisting that the incident would not intimidate its members or silence Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Spokesperson of the NDC National Campaign Council, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the party described the incident as an unacceptable assault on democracy, citizens’ fundamental rights and freedom of political association.

It said no political party or group had a monopoly on Nigeria, adding that nobody had the right to deploy violence, intimidation or thuggery to silence opposing voices.

The party also called for an end to what it described as the dangerous culture of political violence being witnessed in some states.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) strongly condemns the violent attack on its supporters in Lagos by suspected political thugs during its town hall meeting today.

“We deeply sympathise with anybody injured in the attack and wish them a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with them and their families at this difficult time.

“This incident is an unacceptable assault on democracy, citizens’ fundamental rights and the freedom of political association. No political party or group has a monopoly on Nigeria, and no one has the right to use violence, intimidation or thuggery to silence opposing voices.

“Nigeria is not a conquered territory, and political participation is not a crime.

“We demand an immediate investigation, the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and an end to the dangerous culture of political violence we are witnessing in some states.

“Those who believe they can intimidate Nigerians into silence must understand that democracy belongs to the people, not political thugs and their sponsors.”

The party alleged that the attack was part of an attempt to intimidate Nigerians, spread fear and discourage participation in the 2027 elections, but insisted that such efforts would fail.

The Lagos meeting was part of the NDC’s campaign activities in support of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty.

The party urged Nigerians to turn out in large numbers in 2027 to exercise their democratic rights and vote for the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket, describing the call as part of its demand for accountable leadership and a different direction for the country.

It maintained that neither the party nor its supporters would be bullied out of exercising their democratic rights.

APC-PCC calls for arrests

Similarly, the APC Presidential Campaign Council condemned the disruption of the NDC town hall meeting in Lagos and other reported attacks on political gatherings in Edo, Cross River and Gombe states.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Spokesperson of the APC-PCC, Dele Alake, described the attacks as condemnable, regardless of the political parties or individuals affected.

“We have observed the recent spate of violent attacks at political gatherings in parts of the country. The reported attacks in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe, and other violence targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines are condemnable,” the statement said.

On the Lagos incident, the council said: “Our campaign strongly condemns the disruption of today’s scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos.”

The APC-PCC urged political parties, politicians and their supporters to exercise restraint as campaign activities gathered momentum, warning against actions capable of creating public disorder.

It called on security agencies to strengthen their response to political violence and ensure that those responsible were arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Political parties and candidates are enjoined to campaign on issues that uplift the lives of Nigerians and not to instigate violence at political events,” it added.

Lagos APC denies involvement

The Lagos State chapter of the APC also condemned the reported attack on NDC members in Ikeja but dismissed allegations linking the ruling party to the incident.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, described the allegation as baseless, challenging the opposition party to present credible evidence to security agencies rather than make public insinuations.

In a statement, Oladejo said the allegation was an attempt to drag the APC into an incident without credible evidence linking the party to the disruption.

“We consider this allegation not only reckless, baseless and irresponsible but also a desperate attempt to drag Lagos APC into an incident for which the accusers have presented no credible evidence linking the ruling party,” he said.

The party noted that the reported incident in Ikeja coincided with the official flag-off of its 2027 general election campaign in Epe, where its leadership, elected officials and stakeholders were mobilised.

According to Oladejo, the APC could not have abandoned a major statewide political engagement to interfere with an opposition event.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Lagos APC categorically rejects any insinuation of involvement, direct or indirect, in the alleged disruption of the said political gathering. We have neither sponsored, encouraged nor participated in any act capable of undermining the constitutional rights of any political party or group to assemble, deliberate and canvass for political support,” he said.

Oladejo maintained that the APC’s position as the governing party in Lagos did not make it responsible for every breach of public order in the state.

He described the accusation as “a lazy political reflex that substitutes propaganda for investigation and blame-shifting for accountability.”

The APC spokesman urged the NDC to submit any credible evidence linking individuals or groups to the incident to the appropriate security agencies and allow the law to take its course.

He also called on the Lagos State Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the incident and take measures to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to peaceful and issue-based campaigns, Oladejo said political ambition should not be used as a justification for lawlessness and urged political actors to avoid intimidation and disorder as the 2027 elections approach.

Vanguard Newspaper