Reps 2027: Isuikwuato/Umunneochi deserves tested leadership, not experiment – Onyejeocha

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has hit back at her detractors ahead of the 2027 polls, insisting that her track record in the House of Representatives speaks for itself and will not be dragged into petty exchanges.

The four-term lawmaker and APC candidate for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency made the declaration on Wednesday at her country home in Umunneochi, Abia State, where she formally inaugurated her Campaign Council.

The ceremony, attended by party chieftains, political stakeholders, coordinators, and women and youth groups, saw the constitution of departments, directorates and operational units tasked with coordination, mobilisation, grassroots engagement and communication across the constituency.

Taking aim at opponents she described as unprepared for the demands of representation, Onyejeocha said she would not be drawn into name calling.

“My record is in the public domain. We are not here to do name-calling with amateurs who do not know what representation entails. In 2007 when I campaigned, I never insulted any of my opponents because I have always believed in issue-based politics”, she said.

She maintained that real representation is proven by outcomes rather than noise, and invited the public to scrutinise her stewardship.

“Representation is not about noise but about tangible results”, she said, adding that her bills, motions and constituency projects are there for verification.

The lawmaker listed her legislative interventions to include bills and motions on workers’ welfare, gender equality and social justice, alongside facilitated projects such as classroom blocks, erosion control works, rural roads, solar-powered street lights and health centres across Isuikwuato and Umunneochi.

She also pointed to empowerment schemes for women and youths, skills acquisition, start-up grants, agricultural inputs and job placements in federal agencies, which she said were verifiable rather than mere rhetoric.

According to her, the constituency cannot afford to experiment with leadership when ranking and experience are critical in the National Assembly.

“Isuikwuato/Umunneochi cannot afford to go back to political oblivion. We need a voice that will be heard from day one and bring home the dividends of democracy. We built the foundation together; let me go back and complete the building”, she stated.

The event was graced by Chief Godswill Agu Egbe, Abia State APC Deputy Governorship Candidate; Hon. Chimaobi Agbaeze, APC Candidate for Isuikwuato State Constituency and former LGA Chairman; Hon. Barr. Emeka Okoroafor, APC State Organizing Secretary; Hon. Uche Okorie and Hon. Collins, APC Chairmen of Isuikwuato and Umunneochi LGAs; Chief Eric Ikwuagwu (The Oracle), Deputy Publicity Secretary, Abia APC; Hon. Chinyere Kalu, former House of Assembly member; Ichie Simon Aladumapali, former Vice Chairman, Umunneochi LGA; and other party leaders and stakeholders.