Femi Ajasa

Former presidential aide and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, Bemigho Reno Omokri, has mourned the passing of Vanguard Newspapers’ Online Editor, Mr Femi Ajasa, describing his death as a loss to Nigerian journalism.

Omokri, in a condolence message posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, said Ajasa embodied the Omoluabi principle and demonstrated professionalism, ethical conduct and commitment to excellence in journalism.

He said he had known the late journalist personally, recalling that Ajasa extended a hand of fellowship to him during his lifetime.

“On behalf of my family and I, please accept my condolences on the death of your staff member, Online Editor Femi Ajasa.

“I knew Mr Ajasa, and he truly embodied the Omoluabi principle. He extended his right hand of fellowship to me in his lifetime, and it is a sad day for Nigerian journalism that he is no more,” he said.

The ambassador described Ajasa as a model of high-level reporting, drawing a comparison between his journalistic standards and those of Vanguard’s founder, Mr Sam Amuka.

He also credited Ajasa’s dedication to journalism and pursuit of excellence with contributing to Vanguard’s prominence in online publishing.

According to him, the late editor’s professional ethics and insight had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

“The vacuum that Mr Ajasa’s passing has created will be difficult to fill because of the ethics and insight he brought to his job,” Omokri said.

He prayed for the repose of Ajasa’s soul and asked that his memory remain blessed. “May his soul rest in peace and his memory be forever blessed,” he added.