Oluremi Tinubu

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said an additional N70 billion is required to complete the National Library headquarters in Abuja, disclosing that her 65th birthday fundraising initiative has so far generated N25.6 billion for the project.

Tinubu made the disclosure on Thursday as construction work formally resumed on the long-abandoned National Library headquarters, a project conceived decades ago but stalled by funding challenges and repeated interruptions.

The First Lady launched the fundraising campaign in December 2025 to mark her 65th birthday. She said the contributions came from wealthy Nigerians, women’s groups and other individuals who shared her vision of a world-class national library.

While appreciating the donors, she acknowledged the challenge of raising the remaining funds, given the enormous resources required to complete the facility.

She, however, urged Nigerians to contribute to the project, saying even modest donations would make a difference.

“I have told the Minister that every contribution counts, even if it is just N10. Let everyone have an opportunity to say, ‘I contributed to the construction of the National Library’,” she said.

Tinubu said the National Library was not merely a government construction project but a national monument belonging to all Nigerians.

She urged students, individuals, organisations and other citizens to support the project, noting that collective participation would strengthen public ownership of the facility.

Explaining her personal attachment to the project, the First Lady said libraries played an important role in shaping her life and deepening her appreciation of education.

She recalled her years in the Senate, particularly during the 7th, 8th and 9th National Assemblies, when she consistently sought membership of the education committee because of her background as a teacher and passion for the sector.

Tinubu said she and President Bola Tinubu understood the struggles associated with humble beginnings and believed education remained one of the most potent instruments for breaking the cycle of poverty.

She recalled visiting the Qatar National Library in Doha in October 2025, where she saw how a modern library could serve beyond book storage to become a centre for research, technology, innovation, cultural preservation and lifelong learning.

The experience, she said, reinforced her determination to see Nigeria’s National Library transformed into a modern knowledge institution capable of serving generations.

She commended President Tinubu for renewing the government’s commitment to the project and urged contractors and consultants to deliver a world-class facility within the stipulated timeframe.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the National Library headquarters, conceived and commenced in 2006, had suffered repeated setbacks before being abandoned for 16 years.

He said the project remained stalled until President Tinubu renewed the government’s commitment to its completion, describing the intervention as a demonstration of the administration’s resolve to prioritise education and human capital development.

Alausa said the National Library was a critical national asset for preserving Nigeria’s documentary heritage, providing access to knowledge and supporting research, education and national development.

He commended the First Lady for dedicating proceeds from her 65th birthday fundraising initiative to the project, describing the gesture as a personal celebration converted into an enduring public investment.

The minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education would work with the National Library management, contractors, consultants and relevant government agencies to ensure transparent oversight, quality execution and compliance with approved standards.

“The confidence invested in this project must be repaid through responsible and timely delivery,” he said.

Alausa charged the contractors and consultants to adhere strictly to project milestones, maintain rigorous supervision and promptly address challenges that could undermine delivery.

He said the completed facility would provide students with access to learning resources, support researchers, authors and publishers, and offer reliable information to policymakers and other stakeholders.

The minister also urged young Nigerians to cultivate reading habits, explore new ideas and harness knowledge to solve societal problems.

Providing an account of the project’s history, the National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Veronica Nwakaego Anunobi, said efforts to establish a befitting headquarters began in 1981, when the institution engaged Odele International Associates to design the facility.

She said the construction contract was awarded to Reynolds Construction Company Nigeria Limited in March 2006 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with work commencing in April that year.

However, the project suffered major interruptions between 2008 and 2010 and again from August 2014, eventually grinding to a halt after reaching only 48 per cent completion.

Anunobi said the 11-storey complex, covering approximately 82,941 square metres, represented a significant national investment that had remained unrealised for too long.

She disclosed that construction resumed on October 21, 2026, following efforts by the Minister of Education, with work now being undertaken in phases.

The revised design, she said, incorporated modern facilities, including preservation and conservation laboratories, a digitisation laboratory, an innovation and research hub, and a children’s library.

According to her, the facilities would reposition the National Library as a centre for intellectual development, research, education, innovation, social engagement and economic advancement.

Anunobi also said the First Lady’s visit to the Qatar National Library, alongside education ministers, inspired a renewed vision for Nigeria’s National Library and culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nigerian and Qatari library institutions in August 2026.

She said the agreement provided for knowledge and heritage sharing, exchange of expertise and collaboration in adopting international best practices in library management and development.

Describing the N25.6 billion raised by the First Lady as a major contribution towards Nigeria’s intellectual future, the National Librarian commended the President, Tinubu, Alausa and the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, for their roles in reviving the project.

She assured Nigerians that the National Library management was committed to delivering a world-class facility, stressing that the project was about more than completing a building.

According to her, it represents an effort to restore a national institution, preserve Nigeria’s intellectual heritage and safeguard knowledge for future generations.

N200,000 support for elderly, PWDs

In a related development, Tinubu announced plans to provide N200,000 each to elderly citizens and persons with disabilities across the country’s senatorial districts in December.

She said the initiative would cover 250 beneficiaries in each senatorial district, with the money intended to support small businesses or meet personal needs.

The First Lady said persons with disabilities would receive the support on December 3, in commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, while elderly beneficiaries would be celebrated on December 17.

She described the initiative as part of her longstanding commitment to improving the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians.

Tinubu urged senators to work with her team to ensure effective implementation and encourage eligible beneficiaries to register through their respective senatorial representatives.

She said the programmes were being expanded to reach more Nigerians, acknowledging that the country’s large population required sustained efforts to extend support to different categories of vulnerable people.

The resumption of construction on the National Library headquarters offers an opportunity to complete an institution expected to serve as a major pillar of Nigeria’s educational, research and knowledge infrastructure after decades of delays.