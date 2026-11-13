Regulators, private sector leaders, others to review local content growth

Regulatory authorities, private sector leaders and legislators have concluded arrangement for a closed-door Local Content Roundtable to review Nigeria’s journey path of localizing its industries over the years.

The engagement, driven by the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum 2026, is designed to shift the national conversation from indigenous participation to sustainable, in-country capacity development.

It would also focus around the team: ‘‘Building Sustainable Local Capacity: Scaling Capability, Enabling Ownership and Funding Growth’’, and will confront the issue of physical, technological or intellectual capacity created in Nigeria since the inception of the policy in 2010. “Every year at PNC, we celebrate the percentage. This year, we wanted a room that explores what that percentage is made of, and how we build on it,” said

Wemimo Oyelana, Portfolio and Country Director, dmg events, organizers of the meeting.

He stated further: “The skills, technology and industrial capacity developed through projects over the past 16 years are real assets. The Roundtable will bring stakeholders together to define what lasting Nigerian capacity looks like, how it can be measured, and how we grow it at scale.”

According to the organizers, PNC 2026 will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and indigenous businesses to address the priorities shaping the next phase of Nigerian Content development.

For operators and project developers, the discussions will examine how local capacity can support project delivery and long-term competitiveness.