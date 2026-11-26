A referee, Hanna Hattab, was replaced at half-time during an Asian Champions League Two match after Gol Gohar manager, Mehdi Rahmati, accused him of being drunk while officiating.

The Syrian official was in charge of the encounter between Al Jazira and Gol Gohar, during which he issued seven yellow cards in the opening 45 minutes.

One of the bookings, shown to goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu, reportedly caused confusion among players, officials and supporters before it was eventually rescinded.

The incident prompted Rahmati to shout, “He’s drunk,” at the referee, according to footage captured by television cameras.

Hattab was subsequently replaced by the fourth official at the interval and did not return for the second half.

Speaking after the match, Rahmati maintained that the referee was not in a normal condition and claimed that players from both teams had noticed his behaviour.

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“The referee against Al Jazira was not in a normal state, and even Al Jazira’s players told us the same thing,” he said.

“The club immediately informed the match officials and warned that we would not play if the situation remained the same.”

However, Omani journalist Issa Said disputed the allegation that Hattab was drunk, reporting that the referee had suffered a medical episode linked to low blood sugar.

According to Said, the condition caused Hattab to lose focus and consciousness during the match. He added that the official underwent a medical examination after the game and was not intoxicated.

Hattab also addressed the incident in a statement shared on his Facebook page, saying he would await an official position from the Syrian Arab Football Federation and communicate with the relevant authorities before giving a full account of what happened.

He also criticised the circulation of claims about his personal life, warning against insults and invasion of privacy.

“Religion, reason, and morality do not accept insulting people’s privacy or defaming them,” he said.

Al Jazira won the encounter 1-0, with Anderson Talisca scoring the decisive goal.