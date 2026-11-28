A Bolivian referee, Jordy Aleman, might face be faced with strict suspension rules after punching Real Potosi goalkeeper Cristian Martinez during a post-match confrontation following the 2026 Copa Bolivia final.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after Always Ready secured the trophy with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Real Potosi. The second leg ended in a goalless draw at the Victor Agustin Ugarte Stadium in Potosi.

Tensions flared after the final whistle as Real Potosi players approached Aleman to protest decisions made during the match.

Television footage showed the referee punching Martinez in the face, triggering further disorder before police intervened to protect the officials.

Reports from Spanish-language media, including MARCA, said the confrontation followed an insult directed at Aleman by the goalkeeper. Martinez reportedly told the referee, “I hope your mother dies.”

Martinez later said the punch left his mouth bleeding. However, in a defiant response reported by El Diario, he remarked: “He should hit harder.”

The goalkeeper also questioned Aleman’s professionalism and called for an exemplary punishment. He subsequently announced that he would not pursue legal action or file a formal complaint over the incident.

In a statement shared by Spanish publication 20 Minutos, Martinez said: “My intention is to consider this episode over and avoid allowing this situation to continue generating conflict.”

Aleman could face disciplinary sanctions under the Bolivian Football Federation’s Disciplinary Code, which reportedly provides for fines of at least 20 national minimum monthly salaries and bans of between one and three years for physical assaults.

The incident also led to four Real Potosi players and three members of the club’s coaching staff reportedly receiving red cards.

According to Bolivian publication Vision 360, the federation’s refereeing authorities are expected to review the incident alongside the match reports. Aleman’s status as an international referee could also have further implications.

The referee has yet to make a public statement on the incident.