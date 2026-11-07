Receive what you confess, by Funmi Komolafe

Gradually, year 2026 is drawing to an end. Being alive is a reason we must continuously thank God. Brethren, have you said thank you Jesus this morning?

Please do. You owe the Lord gratitude.

Beloved, last week we mentioned confession as a key to a miracle. Today, we’ll return to that with more details.

I’ll start with an uncommon story of the son of a farmer whose father was regarded as poor in a town. This young boy went to the farm with his father and he saw man drive past them in an exotic car. The boy looked back admired the car and said to himself “ I am going to drive a better car in this town”.

That was decades ago, today that boy now a man is perhaps the richest person in that town of course with the best cars in that town but he took some steps.

We’ll return to in the article.

Brethren, let’s go to the spiritual. The word of the Lord tells us in Proverbs 18 vs. 21 ( NIV) “ the tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it eat its fruit”.

The son of a farmer used his tongue positively and he is eating the fruits of the words that he spoke to himself today.

As Christians however, we need not use the tongue casually as the farmer’s son did. We need to use the tongue in line with the word of God.

How then do we use the appropriate word? The answer is found in the word of Prophet Joshua in Joshua 1 vs.8: “ Do not let this Book of the Law depart from your mouth; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do every written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful”.

The importance of tongue that God has given to all human beings is repeated in Psalm 1 vs. 2: “ But his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night”.

Just as you need to study to pass an exam you need to study the Word of God to be able to confess it.

Confession in this case is not about the sins you have committed but it’s about saying what God has promised you and your desire to have it.

To confess it, you need to memorize that particular verse of the Bible and say it to yourself.

In other words, you need to put the words you have memorized into action by saying it to yourself and as you do so, if no human being sees you, the invisible God is watching and listening to you.

How do I know? I knew a woman that was barren for over 20 years.

She learnt the word by going to church regularly and reading the Holy Bible on her own. It was during one of those church services that she picked up two verses.

The first, is Deuteronomy 7 vs. 14: “ You will be blessed more than any other people, none of your men or women will be childless, nor any of your livestock without young”.

The second is Exodus 23 vs.26: “ and none shall miscarry or be barren in your land. I will give you a full life span”.

These two passages are quite relevant for anyone waiting on the Lord for children.

Before this woman who had been waiting on the LORD for decades conceived, she made up her mind that she wanted a set of twins.

She found the word in the story of Rebecca recorded in Genesis 25 vs. 23 &24: “ The LORD said to her, Two nations are in your womb, and two peoples from within you will be separated, one will be stronger than the other and the older will serve the younger”

Verse 24: “When the time came for her to give birth, there were twin boys in her womb”.

The key word her is in verse 24. This woman began to say to herself, while bathing, “ I am a mother of twins”. Touching her stomach, she would say “ This my body would produce a set of twins”.

She did this regularly while bathing. No one heard her but God, her Creator heard her.

What she did was using her tongue to claim her right in the Lord. That was action taken.

The son of the farmer also took action by studying. He continued to study even after he had his first degree and had begun working. With determination despite his work schedule, he got two other degrees.

God favoured him and he got jobs as chief executive in a lucrative industry.

On her part, the woman waiting on the Lord for a set of twins first had a son and about 18 months, later because she didn’t stop confessing the birth of twins, she gave birth to set of twins; two girls.

Brethren, the two testimonies shared are about one that wanted divine prosperity and the childless woman that became fruitful.

Both used the tongue to pronounce the Word and the result was testimony.

Several examples of the use of the tongue are found in the Bible.

God used the Word and the Word produced results.

Genesis 1 vs.2&3 are my witness.

It states, “ Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.

And God said “ Let there be light; and there was light”.

The idea of how to end darkness was not put into use until God made a pronouncement. The LORD said, it and it manifested.

The pronouncement is an action taken by God. That pronouncement is the reason we have day and night till today.

Brethren, what are you using your tongue for? If you say, “ nothing can happen to me this year”, nothing is what you will get. If you say however, that “ before this month ends, I will testify to the goodness of God, that is what you will get.

What you say is what you get but you must take action.

Those that find the word and refuse to confess it and take action will get nothing. Whereas, those that find the word, take action and confess the word always enter into a season of testimonies.

Beloved, may your testimony manifest before year 2026 comes to an end.

Dear Believer, you still have time to find the word and speak it into that situation that you want changed for the better.

Perhaps, you have remained single for years and people have concluded that you would die single. This is the time to speak the Word. Use the Word to bring about your desired miracle.

As you confess the word daily, be confident, that Jesus, our advocate hears you and since the LORD hears you, at his own time, the challenge would end.

Victory is ours in Jesus name.