By Udeme Akpan

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Okra Solar have signed a $20 million blended finance agreement under the MEGA initiative to accelerate the deployment of mesh-grid technology and expand electricity access in unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria.



The agreement, signed on Thursday at the Renewable Energy Forum Africa (REFA) in Lagos, seeks to address a major constraint to rural electrification: inadequate upfront funding for project development.

It combines private-sector capital with results-based public financing to support decentralised renewable energy projects.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of REA, Dr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, said the Agency was committed to ensuring that all Nigerians had access to reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity, irrespective of their location or economic circumstances.

“REA’s vision is to ensure that every Nigerian, irrespective of geographical location or economic circumstances, has access to reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity.

“Our approach is anchored in innovation, fiscal responsibility and measurable impact. By deploying least-cost technologies such as mesh-grids and adopting results-based financing mechanisms, we are maximising the impact of every naira of public investment while unlocking private-sector capital.

“MEGA represents a strategic financing innovation that will enable developers to access the critical bridge financing required to accelerate project delivery, with REA disbursing grants upon independent verification of results.

“This approach not only de-risks investments and strengthens accountability but also creates a sustainable financing ecosystem for scaling energy access across Nigeria,” he said.

Aliyu said the agreement reflected the leadership of the Minister of Power, Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, and his commitment to accelerating decentralised renewable energy infrastructure.

He added that the initiative supported the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly its objectives of economic diversification, poverty reduction, job creation and private-sector investment.

“Ultimately, our ambition is not simply to connect more Nigerians to electricity, but to leverage electricity as a catalyst for economic prosperity, job creation and inclusive national development,” Aliyu said.

Under the DARES programme, REA is promoting a least-cost electrification strategy that deploys solutions suited to the energy needs of different communities.

Mesh-grids can serve households as well as businesses, including agricultural processors, retail outlets, refrigeration services and other micro, small and medium enterprises.

Through the partnership, REA and Okra Solar plan to combine technology, financing and the capacity of renewable energy developers to accelerate project delivery and improve the commercial viability of rural electrification investments.

DARES targets improved electricity access for 17.5 million Nigerians and the deployment of approximately 1,350 mini-grids.

The programme also seeks to mobilise private investment through results-based financing and expand productive-use infrastructure in rural communities.

REA is also advancing a portfolio of 48 interconnected mini-grids with a combined generation capacity of approximately 288MW, alongside battery energy storage infrastructure.

The Agency said its partnerships with Nigerian financial institutions were part of efforts to diversify funding sources for last-mile electrification and mesh-grid projects.

The agreement is expected to strengthen the financing of decentralised power projects and accelerate electricity connections in underserved communities.