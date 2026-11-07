Re-election: Tinubu lists economy, education, healthcare as priorities

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to give priority attention to education, economic recovery, healthcare and citizens’ welfare if given another mandate in 2027.

Tinubu made the pledge at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Speaking at the rally co-organised by the Rainbow Coalition led by Chief Nyesom Wike, the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Tinubu also said that youth development would be given deserved attention.

The president urged Rivers people to use their Permanent Voter Cards wisely to achieve a better and more progressive Nigeria.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to promote the welfare of retirees through enhanced and prompt payment of pensions and gratuities.

He commended Wike and the people of Rivers for massively expressing their resolve to support his re-election bid.

The president thanked Wike for his commitment to reconciliation and peace-building during the political crisis that rocked the state.

Tinubu also commended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara for being a peaceful leader and lover of his state, saying, “The governor will never regret his commitment to restoring peace in the state.”

“I sincerely appreciate Wike, Fubara, APC members and the Rainbow Coalition Campaign Council for their support,” he said.

Earlier, Wike assured the president that Rivers residents would massively support his re-election bid.

He said that Tinubu had demonstrated huge support to the state by appointing no fewer than 47 Rivers people into strategic positions at the national level.

“We cannot take the president’s support for granted. Rivers people will vote massively for the president in the 2027 presidential election,” he said.

Also speaking, Fubara said that Rivers would deliver no fewer than three million votes in support of the president’s re-election bid.

“We shall continue to work together to ensure that the president wins the election; that is our promise,” he said.

He thanked the campaign team for providing an opportunity for Rivers people to demonstrate their political strength and support for the president.

Fubara thanked Tinubu for his commitment to the development of the Niger Delta Region through critical infrastructure projects, especially the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while in the state, Tinubu inaugurated the Bonny-Bodo Road project.

He also presented the APC governorship flag to the party’s candidate in Rivers, Mr Kingsley Chinda. (NAN)