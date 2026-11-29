Barcelona’s Brazilian forward #11 Raphinha celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with teammates during the Spanish league football match between RC Deportivo de la Coruna and FC Barcelona at Municipal de Riazor Stadium in A Coruna on November 29, 2026. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)

La Liga’s top goalscorer Raphinha hit a hat-trick as Barcelona moved five points clear at the top of the table with a 5-1 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo were also on target for Hansi Flick’s side in an entertaining clash in Galicia, ahead of Wednesday’s match against second-placed Atletico Madrid, who beat Elche 3-2 on Saturday.

Champions Barca are six points clear of rivals Real Madrid, who fell to a shock 2-1 defeat by Alaves earlier this weekend.

Raphinha, who has played out of position this season as the team’s central striker after the failed move to sign Atletico’s Julian Alvarez in the summer, leads Spain’s scoring charts with 18 goals.

“I think playing as a striker has given me a bit of a taste for scoring goals, and to be honest, things are going really well for me and I’m really enjoying it,” Raphinha told DAZN.

“I think we’re having a good season and we have to keep going like this. There are moments in a season when we might be worse or better, but we’re always confident that we’re playing well.”

Teenage star Yamal put the Catalans ahead inside two minutes with a low cross which Olmo dummied, allowing the ball to creep in at the far post.

Depor hit back quickly through former Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a mistake from Pau Cubarsi.

The World Cup winner took a heavy touch, allowing Aubameyang to pick his pocket and dink the ball over goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Bil Nsongo came close to giving Depor the lead but Garcia made a fine one-handed save from his header.

Instead it was Barca who moved in front, with Olmo nodding home from Anthony Gordon’s cross from the left flank.

“We struggled for five or 10 minutes after they scored their (equaliser)… after that we did a fantastic game,” Flick told DAZN.

Yamal clipped the post after a neat passing combination with Olmo and Raphinha dragged a shot narrowly wide as Barca looked to sew up the points.

Raphinha produced a fine header to convert Yamal’s cross for Barcelona’s third early in the second half as Flick’s side cruised.

Yamal had a goal disallowed for offside and the enterprising Gordon was denied by Depor goalkeeper Leo Roman.

– Atletico next –

Former Newcastle winger Gordon set up the fourth for Raphinha, who powered home from close range.

Aubameyang came close to netting a second but his lob over Garcia was headed to safety by Barcelona substitute Jules Kounde.

Yamal, who missed the midweek trip to Azerbaijan to face Sabah in the Champions League, was involved again as Barcelona rounded off their rout with a goal in stoppage time.

The relentless Raphinha turned home the winger’s low cross for his third hat-trick of the season.

“He has this hunger to score goals, he’s in the zones where there is danger, and he has players who can deliver, so it’s a good moment for him,” Flick told reporters.

Barcelona’s match against Atletico at Camp Nou in midweek is a chance to take an even firmer grasp on the title race.

“We know they have a really good team. (Coach Diego Simeone) has done a fantastic job,” said Flick.

“When you manage a team so many years, you have this hunger, emotions to invest in the team, it’s unbelievable.”

Deportivo went a third consecutive game without victory and sit provisionally 13th.

“I think for how the game was, the score was too much,” said Depor defender Jose Maria Gimenez.

“We’re hurting, we want to show up and try to give back some of the love (the fans) have given us.”

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