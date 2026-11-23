…as PDP vows to “rescue” state from APC in 2027

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday inaugurated the Rainbow Coalition in Cross River State, bringing six opposition parties under one umbrella and declaring that the Governor Bassey Otu administration would be voted out on February 6, 2027.

The inauguration, held at the PDP State Secretariat in Calabar, doubled as the presentation of the party’s flag to its governorship candidate, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, by the National Chairman.

Speaking, the party’s presidential candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor, dismissed claims that the coalition would breed confusion.

“Many people have tried to give the impression that the Rainbow Coalition is a recipe for confusion. Far from it.

“The Rainbow Coalition is a recipe for national integration,” he said.

Citing history, he recalled that in 1960 Nnamdi Azikiwe entered into a coalition with the NPC, which made him President and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Prime Minister.

He added that in the Second Republic the NPP collaborated with the NPN.

“Those who are afraid of the Rainbow Coalition are those who believe in absolute power. Tell them that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. So let them be afraid,” he said.

Onor accused the state government of non-performance, and that they kept quiet for three years without talking becuase they didn’t want ti sound malicious.

“For three years we refused to comment on this government because we didn’t want anybody to say we are malicious.

“But there comes a time when keeping quiet would be a betrayal of our people and our collective destiny,” he said.

“Our people are suffering. There are no projects to show. Projects are in different stages of incompletion. It is an unmitigated disaster.”

Onor also addressed the state’s quest for recognition as an oil-producing state, accusing the government of deceiving the people over the issue.

“Cross River is an oil-producing state, naturally, historically, geologically and geographically,” he said,

According to him three obstacles were obstructing the state inckuding a adverse Supreme Court judgment, the financial strength of Akwa Ibom State, and the position of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

He advised dialogue over confrontation.

“Let us talk as brothers and sisters, and let Cross River State have the share it should have. That is how a right-thinking government should operate,” he said.

On election security, he urged voters to stay at polling units after voting.

“Don’t allow anybody to intimidate you. Your votes will be protected,” he said,

He further urged supporters to follow results to the ward, local government and state collation centres.

On his part, the Governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong said “Rescue is here”

Receiving the flag, Archibong said Cross River had fallen from its place as a model state.

“This is not the Cross River of our founding fathers. Our forefathers built us a ladder to greatness, but we cannot explain how we so rapidly retrogressed to the ground floor,” he said.

“I am here today to declare that rescue is here. Rescue has come to end this mismanagement, this mediocrity and the abuse of our state resources. We will restore dignity. We shall create sustainable wealth,” he said.

He pledged to return the wealth of local governments to the people and to bring the state back to the path of greatness.

“I make this solemn commitment to you. I will serve only four years, and four years alone. Then I will return power to the good people of Central.

“I will not stand above the party line. I will stand with the party.”

“To the Yorubas, the Igbos, the Hausas and the Akwa Ibom people, we will not refer to you as non-indigenous again. We shall see you as our brothers and sisters,” he said.

Earlier, PDP National Secretary, Chief Samuel Anyanwu, put the state’s electoral map at 18 local government areas, 196 political wards and 3,241 polling units.

“I can tell you that 70 to 80 per cent of these polling units will be won by the PDP,” he said.