(FILES) Chelsea’s English midfielder #07 Raheem Sterling reacts ahead of the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England on May 11, 2024. Former England footballer Raheem Sterling pleaded guilty on September 15, 2026 to dangerous driving after he crashed his Lamborghini on a motorway in May. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling was Wednesday given a 12-month suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving and possession of nitrous oxide after crashing his Lamborghini.

The 31-year-old was also ordered to complete 100 hours’ unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months during the sentencing hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

Sterling pleaded guilty in September to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously on May 28, 2026.

He also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

Sterling’s sentence is suspended for 18 months.

The former Manchester City forward had been seen by other motorists inhaling from a balloon while driving his black sports car, swerving in and out of lanes, a court previously heard.

Dashcam footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows a black Lamborghini switching lanes multiple times before hitting a concrete barrier.

Sterling won 82 England caps, the last of which came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The winger, currently without a club, made his senior debut at Liverpool before joining City in 2015, winning four Premier League titles.

He left for Chelsea in 2022 but subsequently fell out of favour and spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Arsenal.

Sterling joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February, playing eight times in the Eredivisie, but left at the end of the season.

Vanguard News