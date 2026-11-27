President Bola Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has dismissed renewed questions about President Bola Tinubu’s background and identity, saying the controversies resurface whenever the president is on the verge of winning an election.

Fashola described the questions as needless distractions, insisting that Tinubu had met the constitutional requirements to contest the presidency and that Nigerians had already settled the matter through their votes.

He said the controversy had persisted for more than two decades but had not stopped Tinubu from winning elections, expressing confidence that the president would secure another victory in 2027.

Fashola spoke in an interview with ARISE News while responding to questions about the perceived secrecy surrounding Tinubu’s background and identity.

“I think that these matters have carried on for all of 20-something years. So, every time he’s at the threshold of winning an election, these issues come, and you know what always happens: he wins,” he said.

“So history is about to repeat itself again. He’s going to win. These are needless distractions. They don’t answer a fundamental question. And I’ve said about minimum qualification. He has met it,” the former governor added.

Fashola questioned the relevance of the controversies to Nigerians, saying opposition politicians should focus on issues that would improve the lives of citizens rather than repeatedly raising questions about Tinubu’s background.

“The question I will focus upon if I were those fragmented opposition is how does this help the people whose mandate I want? It doesn’t help them,” he said.

The former minister of works also argued that some of the issues had previously been subjected to legal proceedings and investigations, including during the 1999 political period and the last presidential election.

Drawing on his experience as a legal practitioner, Fashola said there was a need to allow an end to prolonged disputes, invoking the legal principle that litigation must eventually come to a conclusion.

“I believe parts of this were litigated in the last election. They were litigated in 1999. It was the subject of a House investigation in that period. You keep referring to my other life as a legal practitioner, there’s a principle in that life. There’s something we say, a principle that there must be an end to litigation. It’s enough,” he said.

Fashola said Nigerians had moved on from the controversy, citing Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election as evidence, and predicted that voters would reaffirm their position in 2027.

“They pursue it at their own choice, but I think the Nigerian people have left that subject behind. They have left it behind with their votes in 2023. They will reaffirm it in 2027,” he said.