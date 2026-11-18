Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expected his trilateral summit with US and Chinese leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to be “very useful”.

“I expect the trilateral meeting between the Russian, Chinese, and American leaders, scheduled on the sidelines of the (APEC) summit, will be highly useful,” Putin said in Shenzhen, China a day before the first ever meeting between the three leaders.

“In a contemporary world full of turbulence, amidst the fragmentation of the global economy, and at a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division, equality rather than hegemony, partnership rather than isolation, and dialogue rather than ultimatums,” Putin said.

The Russian leader also said that Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since his 2022 invasion of Ukraine had “failed” and that Russia had come through “with dignity”.