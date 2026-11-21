By Matthew Johnson

The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have called for increased private sector investment and stronger public-private partnerships to address persistent challenges confronting Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The organisations said government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of transforming the health sector, stressing that sustained private sector investment was critical to improving healthcare delivery, strengthening infrastructure and achieving universal health coverage.

The call was made at the 2026 PSHAN Annual Gala and Awards Night held in Lagos on November 20, with the theme, “Legacy Builders: Honouring the Visionaries of the Nigerian Healthcare System.”

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PSHAN, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, said the alliance was working to position the private sector at the centre of Nigeria’s health development through strategic partnerships, investment, innovation and institutional strengthening.

She said PSHAN was seeking to move beyond fragmented private sector interventions towards coordinated investments capable of strengthening health systems and delivering measurable and sustainable outcomes.

According to her, meaningful progress in healthcare requires shared responsibility and collaboration across different sectors.

“As we look towards 2027 and beyond, our ambition is to move from fragmented contributions by the private sector to coordinated investment, from isolated interventions to stronger health systems, and from good intentions to measurable, sustainable outcomes,” she said.

Akinbolagbe explained that the theme of the event was designed to celebrate individuals, institutions and organisations whose courage, leadership, innovation and commitment had contributed to shaping the future of healthcare in Nigeria.

In his keynote address, former President of the African Development Bank Group and Executive Chairman of the Global Africa Investment Summit, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, described healthcare as an investment in human capital and essential economic infrastructure rather than merely social sector expenditure.

Speaking on the theme, “Health as Wealth: Mobilising African Leadership and Capital to Build Sustainable Health Systems,” Adesina said a healthy population was fundamental to productivity, innovation, economic competitiveness and national prosperity.

He maintained that no country could achieve sustainable wealth without a healthy population, insisting that investment in healthcare was essential to building a productive workforce and inclusive economy.

Adesina called for stronger partnerships between government and the private sector, noting that government alone could not finance and deliver the transformation required in the country’s healthcare system.

He urged businesses to move beyond philanthropy and corporate social responsibility initiatives to embrace healthcare as a strategic investment priority.

“I urge businesses to move beyond philanthropy and corporate social responsibility initiatives to regard healthcare as a strategic investment priority.

“Investments should be directed towards strengthening primary healthcare, training and supporting health workers, local production of essential medicines and vaccines, digital healthcare infrastructure, reliable diagnostics and sustainable health financing,” he said.

The former AfDB president said Nigeria must build a healthcare system where women did not die during childbirth because of lack of access to quality medical services and families were not pushed into poverty by illness.

He urged stakeholders to prioritise women, children and vulnerable communities, stressing that access to quality healthcare should not depend on an individual’s income or circumstances.

“Nigeria must reduce its dependence on imported essential medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products by strengthening local manufacturing, promoting health innovation and developing resilient healthcare supply chains,” he added.

Also speaking, Dr. Pavel Ursu, representing the World Health Organisation, warned that Nigeria and other African countries risked losing the benefits of their growing youthful populations without deliberate investments in healthcare.

He identified high maternal and child mortality, inadequate healthcare funding, shortages of health workers and poor infrastructure as major challenges undermining the continent’s healthcare ambitions.

Ursu stressed that healthcare facilities required essential infrastructure, including reliable electricity and water supply, to deliver quality services.

He cited Nigeria’s Universal Health Coverage Compact, signed in December 2023 and expanded in 2025 to include the private sector, as an example of the importance of involving businesses in health policy development and implementation.

He also identified the incorporation of the private sector into the implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration.

“Government policies must encourage private sector participation. The responsibility of developing the health sector cannot be left to government alone,” he said.

Ursu maintained that Africa’s demographic advantage could translate into a productive workforce and economic growth only if governments and other stakeholders took practical steps to improve health outcomes.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim-Anas, said the Federal Government had urged the organised private sector to deepen collaboration with public health institutions to translate national health policies into measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

She outlined six priority areas for private sector alignment under the Nigerian Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative. These include primary healthcare revitalisation, expansion of national health insurance enrolment, domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, digital health deployment in underserved communities, maternal and child survival, and health workforce training.

Citing 2026 Federal Ministry of Health statistics, Ibrahim-Anas disclosed that the private sector already contributed over N5 trillion to healthcare delivery, owned 82 per cent of secondary health facilities and had revamped more than 5,400 primary healthcare centres.

She called on corporate organisations to move beyond isolated corporate social responsibility projects towards integrated investments aligned with state and local government priorities under the sector-wide approach.

She warned against abandoned and poorly equipped healthcare projects, stressing that renovated facilities must be adequately staffed and supplied with essential medicines, electricity and water.

“Private sector healthcare spending should be viewed as a strategic investment in human capital, workforce productivity and national economic growth rather than mere charity,” she said.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Africa, Dr. Ahunna Eziakonwa, also urged private sector leaders and policymakers to move beyond isolated health interventions and build enduring partnerships capable of strengthening public healthcare delivery for future generations.

Eziakonwa said the theme, “Legacy Builders: Honouring the Visionaries of Nigerian Healthcare,” represented the importance of building sustainable institutions that continuously improve lives rather than measuring legacies merely by physical structures or accumulated wealth.

She noted that governments had the primary responsibility of setting standards, financing public services and protecting equity, but maintained that private sector capital, technology and operational expertise could achieve greater impact when aligned with national, state and local health priorities.

“Cross-sector partnerships remain critical to Africa’s broader economic transformation, food security and climate resilience. Corporate and public leaders must sustain long-term alliances that deliver quality healthcare across generations,” she said.

The awards ceremony featured 125 public nominations across five major categories and 25 subcategories, which were subsequently reduced to 75 through public voting.

The organisers said the awards were designed to celebrate excellence across Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem while encouraging greater commitment to sustainable healthcare development.