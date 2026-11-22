PSG’s French forward #14 Desire Doue grimaces on the pitch after an injury during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, south-eastern France, on November 21, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue was stretchered off in tears after suffering what looked like a nasty knee injury as the reigning French and European champions beat Nice 3-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Doue went down after twisting awkwardly late in the first half as he tried to control the ball, shortly after scoring to put PSG 2-1 ahead.

He looked in agony as he clutched his right knee, and the match was stopped for five minutes to allow Doue to receive treatment before being carried off to a backdrop of applause from the crowd at the Allianz Riviera stadium.

PSG will now be dreading discovering the extent of the injury, having lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee playing against Barcelona last month.

The Georgian winger is unlikely to return this season, and Doue looks set for a significant spell on the sidelines too.

“We will need to wait until tomorrow for the test results, but it is obviously a serious injury,” PSG coach Luis Enrique told broadcaster Ligue 1+.

The 21-year-old French international, who can play on the wing or in midfield, has been arguably PSG’s best player this season after playing a key role in their Champions League triumphs in each of the last two campaigns.

He has notably scored three goals in three Champions League appearances this season for PSG, who sold Bradley Barcola to Liverpool at the beginning of the campaign and have seen Ousmane Dembele struggle with his fitness recently.

– ‘Not a problem’ –

“This is the life of a professional player at the very highest level,” added Luis Enrique. “You just have to accept it and I am sure he will find a way to recover well and come back even stronger.”

Asked about the possibility of moving to sign a replacement in the January transfer window, the Spanish coach said PSG were “always open to possibilities”.

“We have players who can come in and we will overcome this as a team. It is not a problem,” he added.

Earlier, Algerian international Mohamed Amoura had given Nice the lead only for Senny Mayulu to equalise with a penalty awarded after a VAR check following a handball in the home box.

Doue — who was wearing a mouthguard after one of his teeth became dislodged while playing for France against Italy during the international break — put PSG ahead a minute after that goal, turning in at the back post from an Achraf Hakimi assist for his sixth of the season in all competitions.

His replacement Ferran Torres scored PSG’s third in the 85th minute, controlling in the box before finishing on the turn for his eighth goal of the season — but first in two months.

Ali Abdi pulled one back for Nice in stoppage time, but their run of three straight wins was ended as PSG made it 12 victories on the bounce.

Eight of those wins have come in Ligue 1, in which PSG are now five points clear at the top from Lille, who lost 1-0 at home to Lyon with Mads Bidstrup scoring the only goal.

Paris FC now have the chance to climb into second place and close the gap to PSG to three points by beating Angers on Sunday.

Lyon are up to fourth, while Brest moved into the top six after winning 1-0 at Strasbourg, as the home side lost in their first game since appointing Portugal’s Vitor Matos of Swansea City as coach.

Monaco needed a late Edan Diop equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Auxerre as their winless run in Ligue 1 stretched to six games.

Lens drew 1-1 with Toulouse in their first match under new coach Didier Digard.