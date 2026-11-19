By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the posting of CP Sylvester Adaji Edogbanya as Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, and CP Sirajo Lawal Salisu as Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its spokesman, Torty Njoku, on Thursday, saying the postings followed an interview session conducted by its board members at the commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The session was presided over by Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (rtd.), who represented the PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd.), alongside other board members, including DIG (Dr.) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd.), and the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.

Edogbanya will take over the Abia Command from AIG Wilfred Olutokunbo, following the latter’s promotion to a higher rank.

Edogbanya attended Cadet ASP Course 18 at the Police Academy, Wudil, as well as Advanced and Junior Command Courses and the Tactical Leadership and Command Course at the Staff College, Jos.

He also attended a Simulation Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji; the Senior Leadership and Command Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Abuja; and EIMC 15 at the Nigerian Institute of Security Studies, Bwari.

His previous postings include Sokoto, Katsina, Akwa Ibom and Bauchi state commands; Police Colleges in Maiduguri and Kaduna; and service as pioneer Area Commander, Itu-Ibiono, Area Commander, Nnewi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, in Yobe and Zone 13, as well as Deputy Commissioner, Zonal Criminal Investigation Department, Zones 6 and 8.

He was also Commissioner of Police, CPTU, at the Staff College, Jos.

Similarly, Salisu will take over the Zamfara Command from CP Ahmed M. Bello, following his retirement from service.

Appointed as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on June 10, 1994, Salisu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Policy and Administration.

He has also attended the Tactical Leadership and Command Course in Jos, Professional Service Delivery training in Lagos, and Squadron Commanders Combat Operations Courses at Ila Orangun and Ende Hills.

His previous assignments include serving as Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina; Divisional Police Officer in Jibiya, Sabon Gari and Shasha; Area Commander, Kaltingu; Commander, 53 Police Mobile Force, Bama, and 16 Police Mobile Force, Abeokuta.

He also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, PSFU, Lagos, and Coordinator, Financial Monitoring and Intelligence Unit, PSFU, Lagos.

The PSC Chairman charged the newly posted commissioners to demonstrate neutrality and diligence and practise responsible policing with a human face in their respective commands.

He also reminded them that humility was an important leadership asset.

The commission said the approval had been conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police in a letter signed by its Secretary, Nnamani, for further necessary action.