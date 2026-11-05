PSC posts four commissioners of police to states

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the posting of four Commissioners of Police to Plateau, Enugu, Nasarawa and Ondo states following interviews to assess their suitability for the new assignments.

The commission’s spokesman, Torty Njoku, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday at the Solomon Arase Conference Hall, PSC headquarters, Abuja.

The newly posted commissioners are CP Sunday J. A. Okoebor, formerly Commissioner of Police, Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, who has been posted to Plateau State.

Others are CP Fidelis Ogarabe, formerly Commissioner of Police, INTERPOL Annex, Lagos, posted to Enugu State; CP Sheikh Mohammed Danko, formerly Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Annex, Lagos, posted to Nasarawa State; and CP Johnson Ayodeji Babalola, formerly Commissioner of Police, Special Inquiry, Force Headquarters, Abuja, posted to Ondo State.

The Chairman of the commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu, who affirmed the postings, said they were in line with Section 215(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the commission to appoint Commissioners of Police for each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Argungu, who was represented by a board member, Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (JSC rtd.), said the officers had demonstrated the requisite knowledge and character during the interviews.

He urged them to discharge their responsibilities with impartiality and live up to the expectations of their new offices.