PSC dismisses three senior police officers, demotes 16

…21 others receive severe reprimands, three exonerated

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers and the demotion of 16 others over various cases of misconduct.

The commission also approved severe reprimands for 21 officers and ordinary reprimands for two others, bringing the number of officers sanctioned to 42.

However, three officers were exonerated, while some previously suspended officers were reinstated into the Nigeria Police Force.

The decisions were reached at the commission’s plenary meeting presided over by its Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (retd.), at the Solomon Arase Conference Hall, the commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the PSC spokesman, Torty Njoku, said the disciplinary actions followed established cases of serious misconduct and conduct unbecoming of officers of the law.

Reaffirming the commission’s zero tolerance for corruption, human rights abuses, interference in land and civil matters, and other forms of misconduct in the police force, Argungu assured Nigerians that disciplinary cases before the commission would continue to receive speedy attention.

The chairman commended the Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Discipline and Legal Matters, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (retd.), and other board members for their contributions to the consideration of the disciplinary cases and appeals.

Those commended included DIG (Dr) Taiwo Lakanu (retd.), Justice Christine Dabup, Alhaji Abdulfatah Mohammed, the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, and the Director of the Police Discipline Department, Mr Ferdinand U. Ekpe.

Argungu acknowledged their dedication throughout the departmental, committee and plenary consideration of the cases.