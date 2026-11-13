Prophet, another arraigned over Toluwanisings’ corpse filming, false claims

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Oyo State Police Command has arraigned two men over the unauthorised filming and online circulation of the remains of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, as well as social media allegations linking his family members to his death.

The command announced this in a statement issued on Friday by its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka.

One of the defendants, Prophet Moses Idowu, was arrested after visiting the morgue where the singer’s body was deposited, claiming he had the spiritual ability to bring the dead back to life.

The police said, “In the course of the incident, the suspect recorded a video of the deceased’s body and subsequently circulated the footage on social media without the consent or authorisation of the deceased’s family, thereby subjecting the remains to indignity and causing further distress to the bereaved family.”

It further accused Idowu of publishing claims that the singer’s wife, Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola, and his manager were responsible for his death, without providing evidence to support the allegations.

He was subsequently charged with four offences, including unlawful recording and publication, defamation, treating a deceased person’s body in an undignified manner and conduct capable of disturbing public peace.

The court ordered that Idowu be held at a correctional facility and adjourned the case until December 2, 2026.

In a separate case, the police arraigned another man, Oladapo Joshua Dunminimnun, following his arrest on Thursday, November 12, over alleged defamatory and unsubstantiated social media posts concerning the singer’s death.

The command said Dunminimnun shared videos accusing the deceased’s personal assistant and members of his family of having a hand in his death.

It added that investigations showed he continued making the publications despite knowing about an undertaking signed by the parties involved, which prohibited individuals from publishing material about the deceased through print or other media.

The police also said the posts persisted despite repeated warnings from the family and the command against spreading unverified claims.

Dunminimnun was charged with offences relating to the publication of false information on Facebook, unlawful publication of defamatory material and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

His case was adjourned until December 11, 2026, for further proceedings.

The police expressed concern over the circulation of unverified allegations and sensitive images on social media, particularly when they involve deceased persons and grieving relatives.

The command warned social media users and content creators against sharing images of dead persons or making allegations against individuals without credible evidence.

“In view of this, the Command cautions members of the public, social media users and content creators against using digital platforms to spread false information, circulate sensitive images of deceased persons or make reckless allegations against individuals without credible evidence, the statement said.

“The public is equally advised to respect the dignity of the dead, show consideration for bereaved families and allow established investigative and judicial processes to determine issues surrounding suspicious deaths.”

Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly collapsing.