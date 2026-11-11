Prison Break actor Stacy Keach dies at 85

Keach

American actor Stacy Keach, renowned for his roles in television and film productions spanning more than six decades, has died at the age of 85.

Keach died on Tuesday at his home in Magdalenka, Poland, following a prolonged battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.

His wife, Małgosia Tomassi Keach, announced his death in a statement, describing him as a courageous fighter whose resilience defined both his personal life and acting career.

“It is with profound sadness and a broken heart that I announce the passing of my darling husband, Stacy Keach. After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world,” she said.

She described the late actor as a legendary performer whose work earned him admiration from audiences worldwide, adding that his death had left an immeasurable void in the family.

Keach began his acting career on Broadway in the 1960s before transitioning to film in the 1970s. He gained recognition for his performance alongside Faye Dunaway in the 1971 film Doc.

He became particularly popular for portraying private investigator Mike Hammer in several television productions, including Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer and The New Mike Hammer.

His other notable screen appearances included the television series Prison Break, Blue Bloods and Titus, as well as films such as The Long Riders, Nebraska and The Bourne Legacy.

The actor also appeared in the biblical miniseries Jesus of Nazareth, where he portrayed Barabbas.

Over a career spanning approximately 60 years, Keach accumulated more than 200 film and television credits and earned recognition as an accomplished interpreter of Shakespeare.

His career also included stage performances and a Tony Award nomination, further establishing his reputation as a versatile actor.

Keach came from a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry. His father, Stacy Keach Sr., was a respected actor, while his brother, James Keach, is also an actor and filmmaker.

He was previously reported to have suffered a heart attack on stage in Chicago in 2017.

Keach is survived by his wife, Małgosia, their children, Karolina and Shannon, grandchildren and other members of the extended family.

In her tribute, his wife said his unforgettable voice, remarkable spirit and love for his family would remain with them forever.