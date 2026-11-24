Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac backed struggling winger Ethan Nwaneri to find form ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash at parent club Arsenal.

Nwaneri, 19, joined Dortmund on a season-long loan from the Gunners on deadline day, but has not been a beneficiary of the German club’s impressive start to the campaign.

Unbeaten in Germany this season, Dortmund sit two points clear of defending champions Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga table.

But Nwaneri has just one assist in 13 appearances and has gone from being a regular starter to occupying largely a bench role, with some media outlets reporting the loan spell could end early in January.

Nwaneri burst onto the scene with Arsenal, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history when he made his debut aged 15 years and 181 days in September 2022.

The teenager scored 10 goals and laid on two assists in 51 matches for the Gunners, but moved to French side Marseille last season chasing more game time.

After scoring in his opening match, a 3-1 win over Lens in January, Nwaneri only netted once more during his time at the Ligue 1 club and was mostly relegated to the bench.

Clearly a fan of a fast start, Nwaneri assisted a goal in his opening Dortmund match but has yet to register another goal or assist.

He started his first five Bundesliga games for Dortmund but since then has not been named in the starting XI in any competition since mid-October.

During the recent international break, Nwaneri laid on two goals as England U21s beat France U21s 3-2.

– ‘Fierce competition’ –

Speaking on Thursday, Kovac praised Nwaneri’s performance for England and backed the teenager for a bright future, at Dortmund and beyond.

“Naturally, we look at the highlights,” Kovac said.

“We’re very pleased with him. He performed really well in a friendly match — he showed exactly why we signed him.”

The former Bayern and Monaco coach said Nwaneri would benefit from competing with Dortmund’s forward line, including Greek starlet Konstantinos Karetsas, Germany winger Maximilian Beier, veteran striker Serhou Guirassy and resurgent Portugal forward Fabio Silva.

“We have some very strong players in those attacking positions… There’s some fierce competition.”

Nwaneri moved to Dortmund seeking more game time to help him develop and deliver on his youthful promise and there are few clubs with a better record of incubating young talent.

Dortmund alumni Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Achraf Hakimi and Robert Lewandowski have all either won the Ballon d’Or or finished near the top of the list in recent seasons.

Jude’s brother Jobe Bellingham, a teammate of Nwaneri in the England U21s, may be the next one off the Dortmund production line.

Jobe won a call-up to England’s senior squad in November for the first time, although he did not make it off the bench.

Despite not starting for Dortmund in recent weeks, a serious injury to Dortmund’s Italy forward Samuele Inacio could mean Nwaneri is in with a chance of more minutes against the Premier League leaders on Tuesday.

Kovac said Nwaneri needed to be patient but that his time would come.

“He’s already played a good number of matches, and at just 19 years’ old, he’ll surely play many more for us during his time here,” the coach said.

Dortmund and Arsenal have not faced off in a competitive match since 2014, the season after the German side’s narrow loss to rivals Bayern in the Champions League final at Wembley.

In 2014/15, Dortmund and Arsenal both recorded 2-0 home victories in the old group stage.

The club’s most recent encounter was a 3-2 win for Dortmund over Arsenal in the pre-season Emirates Cup, with Nwaneri scoring the Gunners’ first.

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