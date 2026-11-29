Arsenal will look to strengthen their Premier League title ambitions and deal a major setback to Man City’s hopes of reclaiming the crown when both sides clash in a crucial Super Sunday encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, who lead the standings, welcome third-placed City with a six-point advantage over Pep Guardiola’s side, knowing victory would further widen the gap between the title rivals.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned his players against underestimating City despite their recent struggles, insisting the champions remain a formidable opponent.

City have endured a difficult spell after making an impressive start to the campaign, winning just two of their last seven matches in all competitions. Their latest setback was a 2-2 draw against Napoli in the Champions League, extending their winless run in the Premier League to four matches.

Arteta, speaking ahead of Sunday’s encounter, said he could not explain City’s dip in form but maintained that their performances remained competitive.

“I don’t know, that’s a question for them. All I can say is when I watch them play, a lot of the games they have to win they do more than the opponent, but this is football,” he said.

The Arsenal manager acknowledged the importance of home fixtures against direct title rivals but cautioned that there was still a long way to go in the season.

“When we play the home games against big teams that becomes crucial in the title challenge, we know how important those games are. But the second part, we’re in November, and we still have long to play,” Arteta added.

Arsenal have also experienced an inconsistent spell, drawing their last two matches against Newcastle United in the league and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Despite those results, Arteta believes his team have the motivation and determination to build on their position at the top of the

table and pursue another Premier League title.

“Yes, more hunger to do it again. To have those moments again together,” he said, highlighting the collective effort required to maintain their challenge.

The Spaniard also praised City’s achievements under Guardiola, describing their dominance in English football as unprecedented and an inspiration to other managers.

Meanwhile, City manager Enzo Maresca is hoping Erling Haaland can rediscover his scoring form as the visitors prepare for the difficult trip to north London.

The Norwegian striker has scored just once in his last five appearances for City and is without a Premier League goal in his last three matches.

Haaland had openly expressed frustration with City’s recent performances after the draw against Napoli, admitting that the team needed to improve their control of matches and rediscover their rhythm.

“We have to do better and find some ways to control the game more and perform in a better way,” he said.

However, Maresca dismissed suggestions that the striker was unhappy at the club, insisting his frustration was a natural reaction to the team’s failure to secure victories.

“For sure he is not happy because we are not winning games. But it is not just Erling. Everyone is on the same page,” Maresca said.

“He is happy. It is normal that results affect the mood a little bit but I don’t see any problem with Erling. He is a winner.”

The City manager also defended his team’s recent performances, arguing that changes within the squad and the transition from

Guardiola’s successful era would require time.

With several new players and a new manager, Maresca said he was not surprised by the challenges facing the team.

“Transition requires time. It’s probably because we won seven games in a row, everyone was thinking at City there’s no transition,” he said.

“For sure, when you don’t win games, it’s not the ideal situation. For me, it’s completely normal, I’m completely relaxed, no panic at all.”

Sunday’s meeting presents City with an opportunity to revive their title challenge, but another defeat would leave them nine points behind Arsenal and facing an increasingly difficult task in the race for the Premier League crown.

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