Prestige Gold Refinery, Ghana announces international gold trading engagement

INTERNATIONAL GOLD BUYERS & INVESTORS PROGRAM!
BUY PHYSICAL GOLD BARS FROM GHANA – CONNECT WITH OUR INTERNATIONAL TRADE & EXPORT DEPARTMENT AT: WHATSAPP: +233 59 549 8634
Prestige Gold Refinery Ghana invites qualified international gold buyers, bullion dealers, investors, jewellery manufacturers, and institutional purchasers to explore physical gold purchasing and export opportunities from Ghana, Africa’s leading gold-producing country, with an annual output of approximately 140 tonnes.
GOLD TRADE & EXPORT INTERNATIONAL ENGAGEMENT SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 2026
NEW YORK, USA – November 10, 2026
Venue: Industry City – Brooklyn | 11:30 AM.
SWITZERLAND – November 15, 2026
Venue: World Trade Center 2, Geneva | 1:20 PM.
ABUJA, NIGERIA – November 20, 2026
Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja | 4:30 PM.
OUR GOLD PRODUCTS & SERVICES
- Premium Gold Bullion Bars
- Gold Doré Bar Supply
- Natural Gold Nuggets
- Gold Refining & Assay Services
- International Gold Trading & Export Services
PRESTIGE GOLD REFINERY
Refining Excellence. Trading Value. Building Trust.
WHY CONNECT & TRADE WITH US?
- Physical product inspection and testing (Fire Assay, smelting, and X-ray analysis).
- Comprehensive insurance coverage against transaction-related risks and potential losses.
- Government licensing for large-scale gold mining, trading, export, refining, and processing operations.
- Product specifications and independent assay verification.
- Structured purchase agreements and contracts.
- Transparent commercial terms and transaction procedures.
- Buyer verification and export coordination.
- International business engagement and partnership opportunities.
SERIOUS GOLD BUYERS AND INVESTORS WELCOME!
Interested gold buyers are invited to submit their preferred gold products, required purchase quantities, and destination countries for consideration.
CONTACT OUR INTERNATIONAL TRADE & EXPORT DEPARTMENT
PRESTIGE GOLD REFINERY GHANA
🌐 Website: https://prestigegoldrefinery.org
📧 Email: [email protected]
📱 WhatsApp: +233 59 549 8634
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REFINING EXCELLENCE. TRADING VALUE. BUILDING TRUST.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.