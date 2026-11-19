By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State chapter of the City Boy Movement has called for stronger grassroots mobilisation and wider support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the President’s visit to Ibadan on Saturday.

The movement said the visit presented an opportunity to strengthen its grassroots structures, mobilise young people and other political stakeholders, and demonstrate its commitment to the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.

The State Director of the movement in Oyo State, Femi Onireti, made the call on Thursday while urging members and supporters across the state’s 33 local government areas to sustain their commitment to the organisation’s objectives and the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Onireti said the movement remained committed to promoting the ideals and policies of the Tinubu administration, particularly its agenda for economic repositioning and national development.

He noted that the visit, which would also feature the movement’s Grand Patron, Seyi Tinubu, would provide an opportunity for members to strengthen their collective identity, demonstrate organisational unity and deepen engagement with stakeholders across the state.

The state director urged youths, political stakeholders, supporters and members of the movement across the 33 local government areas to turn out for the President’s visit, stressing the importance of discipline, unity and exemplary conduct throughout the activities.

He said, “The Oyo State Chapter of the City Boy Movement remains firmly committed to promoting the ideals of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is aimed at repositioning the Nigerian economy and advancing national development.

“We urge our members, youths, political stakeholders and supporters across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State to demonstrate unity, discipline and solidarity as we prepare for the President’s visit to Ibadan on Saturday.

“We also look forward to receiving our Grand Patron, Seyi Tinubu, as we continue to strengthen the structures of the movement and promote the vision of national development.”

Onireti reiterated the chapter’s determination to expand its organisational presence across Oyo State, strengthen grassroots participation and sustain advocacy for the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.