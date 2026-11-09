Presidency tackles Obi over alleged prevention from greeting Flamingos

Peter Obi

The Presidency has accused opposition politicians of attempting to politicise Nigeria’s national sports teams, following a claim by former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, that he was prevented from greeting members of the victorious Flamingos at an airport.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made the position known in a post on X on Monday, describing attempts to politicise national sports teams and institutions as distasteful.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, had alleged that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) stopped him from approaching the Under-17 women’s national team after their return from the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Reacting to the allegation, Olusegun said national athletes, including the Flamingos, represented the entire country rather than any political party or individual.

He explained that protocols governing national teams were designed to protect young athletes from political exploitation, commercial distractions and unnecessary media attention while on official duties.

“The constant attempt by the opposition to politicize our national sports teams and institutions is highly distasteful,” he wrote.

“Our national athletes, including the Under-17 girls’ team, represent the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria, not any specific political party or individual ambition. Protocol guidelines around national teams are designed strictly to protect young athletes from political exploitation, commercial distractions, and unnecessary media circuses while on official duty.”

Addressing Obi directly, the presidential aide urged him to reconsider what he described as his tendency to manipulate situations and rely on unverified accounts to create a narrative of victimisation.

“Mr Peter Obi, I hope you will reflect on your manipulative way of life and stop weaponising unverified hearsay to build a victim narrative. Let our athletes focus on winning for Nigeria, free from political theatre,” he wrote.

Obi had earlier said he arrived at the airport around 7am on Monday while preparing to travel to Enugu when he sighted the Flamingos, who had just returned from Morocco.

He said he asked his protocol officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether he could welcome the players but was informed that NFF officials had objected to his approach.

According to Obi, the officials reportedly warned that they would lose their jobs if they allowed him to greet the team.

The former governor also recalled an earlier incident on March 25, 2025, when he travelled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for a World Cup qualifying match and was allegedly prevented from greeting members of Nigeria’s national team after the game.

Expressing concern over what he described as a growing culture of toxic politics, Obi said the country should prioritise unity and mutual respect regardless of political differences.

The Flamingos returned to Abuja on Monday following their 2-1 victory over Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Rabat, Morocco, securing Nigeria’s first title in the competition.