In the run-up to the 2027 election, the peace accord signed by the political parties no longer seems to mean much. For the price of a loaf of bread, or just about enough change to get them to the next bus stop, politicians are inciting their supporters to do very bad things that undermine the peace accord.

They use inflammatory language, often amplified on social media, to instil fear and spread hate, as if there will be no life after the election.

From Abuja to Ekiti and from Katsina to Kano and Lagos, there are increasing reports of political violence that will make even thugs contesting positions in motor parks feel ashamed. Yet, politicians don’t seem to care much.

In the last three months, ACLED, an independent organisation that collects data on political violence, reported over 30 attacks targeting campaigns, candidates, supporters, convoys and gatherings, with more than 10 deaths from these incidents.

These are not just numbers. They are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters – people who lived in communities and families, but hardly any of the members of the politicians’ families – whose lives have been sacrificed for nothing.

A wider monitoring report put the figure even higher: 70 physical election-related attacks across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory between January 1 and October 27, 2026, resulting in 27 deaths in 20 incidents. The campaign trail has become a warfront.

A familiar absurdity

In October, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, and his close associates barely escaped with their lives in an attack in Ado-Ekiti. And it’s not election time yet. How many more needless casualties make an election?

Pre-election absurdities are not uniquely Nigerian. In 2022, attackers pelted Raila Odinga’s helicopter with stones after he attended a funeral in a Kenyan suburb.

In August, three weeks before the election in Zimbabwe, opposition activist Tinashe Chitsunge was stoned to death in violence involving ZANU-PF supporters at an opposition rally in Harare. And earlier this month in the DR Congo, a ruling party official, popularly called “Lion Heart”, warned the opposition presidential candidate that he risked being beaten if he campaigned in the ruling party’s stronghold. Are we surprised that citizens are losing interest in politics?

Not spared

If the opposition has been more at the receiving end in other parts of Africa, in Nigeria, the ruling party has no safe haven. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s convoy was attacked in Abuja after Jumu’ah prayers on Friday, with injuries to security personnel and vehicles damaged. The shocking audacity compelled a front-page editorial by Daily Trust, ordinarily perceived in government circles as anti-Tinubu.

In Kano, politics has put the first family asunder, with reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has parted ways with his wife and daughter of his political godfather-turned vice-presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. A marriage lasting 20 years has been “violently” sacrificed to political differences.

As the countdown to the 2027 general elections gathers speed, violence has followed candidates and supporters in states, cutting across party lines in character with an old Nigerian habit: the belief that political victory can be seized with fists, stones, guns and muscles laced with mind-boggling substances. The unwritten code seems to be: “If you can’t beat them at the polls, beat them now!”

Well-beaten path

It’s a well-beaten path. From the violent politics of the First Republic to the bloody electoral contests of later decades, the country has repeatedly treated elections as wars of conquest rather than civic competitions. Even though the political lexicon now includes “data boys”, the methods remain the same: intimidate opponents, disrupt gatherings, destroy property, create fear and be the vagabond in the street.

The current cycle has been no exception. Indeed, it is a rerun aided by cameras and faster social media clips – the expertise of the data boys.

In some instances, parties perfect the art of winning public sympathy by playing the victim. In this game, it is often difficult to ascertain whether an attack was really an assault by opponents or is orchestrated within for a predetermined outcome. The politicians always have it worked out one way or the other.

But of serious concern are the real incidents and manifestations of brigandage and political violence that impact life and property, regardless of whether they are inter-party or intra-party.

That town hall shame

When armed men attacked members and supporters of the NDC at Oregun, in Lagos, on November 12, disrupting a town hall organised for presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, several supporters and journalists were reportedly injured.

It was a cruelly symbolic scene, because a town hall is supposed to be the basic form of democratic politics where citizens and political stakeholders interface. Instead, it became another entry in the catalogue of political gatherings that end with ambulances.

In Katsina, the violence has the character of political incest. For the most part, it’s been reported as a show of force between APC factions loyal to Governor Dikko Radda and Ibrahim Masari, the president’s political adviser. Aggrieved members waylaid other APC supporters as they travelled to a campaign rally for Governor Dikko Radda on October 28.

Further attacks were reported on campaign convoys in Malumfashi and Yankara on October 28 and October 31, respectively. The message meant that the campaign trail is not merely a route between venues; it is also a corridor of danger.

Attacks as manifesto

Unlike party manifestos and political promises, campaign violence has touched nearly every nook and cranny of Nigeria’s political space. The crime scenes spread across Katsina, Lagos, Enugu, Delta, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi and Kebbi. The escalation did not begin in November. On May 26, vehicles belonging to PDP members were vandalised in Bauchi during a governorship affirmation event. On June 9, a campaign walk for APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji in Ile-Ife, Osun State, degenerated into violence.

On July 31, a PDP rally in Ezza South, Ebonyi State, was attacked. In Edo, an ADC senatorial candidate, Herberta Okonofua, was reportedly attacked while on the campaign trail on October 6. These incidents may not have dominated national headlines as later attacks did. Still, they belong to the same story: campaigns becoming contests of intimidation long before voters reach the polling units.

Better safe…

The danger is that campaign violence is no longer an accident but a strategy. Once a party believes it can disrupt an opponent’s rally without consequence, it will do it again. And once a supporter learns that attacking rivals brings applause rather than arrest and prosecution, the next attack becomes easier to organise. Impunity is not a side issue. It is the fuel.

A major casualty of campaign violence is not only the person injured at a rally. It is also the voter who decides that it is safer to stay at home.

Until politicians and their supporters understand that there will be consequences for bad behaviour, every campaign will, sadly, be a rehearsal for tragedy.

*Ishiekwene is the Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP and author of the book Writing for Media and Monetising It.