Beloved, let’s thank God that we are gradually moving to the end of 2026. May the LORD see us to the end of the year joyfully in Jesus name.

We might have heard of the eleventh hour miracle which some have interpreted to mean the miracle that happens when hope is lost.

It is miracle when the benefactor does not expect it.

When a woman gets pregnant at age 63 or any age after 45, it is a last minute miracle.

It could also be miracle that one does not deserve but got one because of the mercy of God. An example is the labourer that was hired when work was almost completed but got the same pay as those that had worked their hearts out.

Matthew 16 vs. 8-11: (KJV)“ So when even was come, the lord of the vineyard saith unto his steward, Call the labourers, and give them their hire, beginning from the last unto the first.

And when they came that were hired about the eleventh hour, they received every man a penny.

But when the first came, they supposed that they should have received more; and they likewise received every man a penny.

And when they had received it, they murmured against the good man of the house”.

Brethren, when you receive an eleventh hour miracle, some people would grumble. They would express doubts, some might even be unhappy but they would be unable to stop the work of God.

The labourer in the above quoted passage, got an eleventh hour miracle by the mercy of the master of the vineyard.

You too can receive an eleventh hour miracle by the mercy of God.

You can also provoke yours with Praises.

How do I know? Psalm 22 vs. 3-4 gives me the answer. It states, “ But thou are holy, O thou that inhabitest the praises of Israel.

Our fathers trusted in thee: they trusted, and thou didst deliver them”.

When we praise God with faith, we should know that God would not watch you praise him and do nothing.

The LORD would definitely take an action on your behalf when you praise Him.

King David, the shepherd boy that God made a king also knew that God is moved to action when he is praised hence David wrote many Psalms of praise to God.

Psalm 34 vs. 1-3 is my witness. “ I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make her boast in the LORD; the humble shall hear therof, and be glad. O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt his name together”.

If you still have doubts, remember King Jehoshaphat used praises to provoke God to deal with enemies when three kings that were too strong for him rose against him.

Like any human being, Jehoshaphat feared. He cried to God in prayer but his last instrument was Praise.

2 Chronicles 20 vs. 21 &22 tells us what happened. “ And when he had consulted with the people, he appointed singers unto the LORD, and that should praise the beauty of holiness, as they went out before the army, and to say, Praise the LORD; for his mercy endureth for ever.

And when they began to sing and to praise, the LORD set ambushments against the children of Ammon, Moab, and mount Seir, which were come against Judah; and they were smitten”.

In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whoever gangs up against God’s plans for you, the LORD will smite them as He did to the enemies of Jehoshaphat.

In the case of Jehoshaphat he raised a praise worship theme when he was confronted with enemies too strong for him to handle.

In the case of David, he formed the habit of praising God always and he always had victory. Even when he committed sins, God still had mercy on him. Perhaps because he had a habit of praising God almost on a daily basis.

2 Kings 6 vs. 21 tells us more about what happened when David was praising God after a victory over his enemies.

2 Samuel 6 vs. 20-21: “ Then David returned to bless his household. And Michal the daughter of Saul came out to meet David, and said, How glorious was the king of Israel today in the eyes of the handmaids of his servants, as one of the vain fellows shamelessly uncovereth himself!

And David said unto Michal, It was before the LORD, which chose me before thy father, and before all his house, to appoint me ruler over the people of the LORD, over Israel: therefore will I play before the LORD”.

For rebuking David for praising God without protocol, see what the LORD did to Michal in verse 23. “ Therefore Michal the daughter of Saul had no child unto the day of her death”.

This should tell us that the Almighty God takes Praises seriously. The question for us now, is when and how do we praise the LORD?

Human beings tend to praise God when we have a testimony. When God has done something that gladdens us or when he has delivered us from any form of pain, sorrow or accidents etc we find it easy to praise the Lord.

In such situations, praises flow from us freely. We begin to dance, shout , sing songs.

This is in order but we can also praise God when we acknowledge what he has done in the past like the sinking of Pharaoh and his horse riders and other miracles.

Brethren, the best time to praise God however is when we are expecting a miracle. That was the strategy of king Jehoshaphat and it worked for him.

However, it takes a higher level of faith to praise the LORD when you are still expecting a miracle. It is an action taken to demonstrate total faith and confidence in the ability of God to do the impossible and to reverse the irreversible.

It is a total demonstration of trust in God.

My prayer for you today, is that it doesn’t matter what you are still looking forward to, the Holy Spirit will open your mouth to praise the LORD at all times.

You need the Holy Spirit to help you because the flesh is bound to discourage you and give you the spiritual strength that you need to praise God in the time of need.

You may then ask, how do I praise God when I am in my office or not in a church? There are several ways to praise God.

For this article, we’ll discuss the names of God.

Brethren, you don’t need to shout when you call the Lord by His names when you are in a place that is not convenient to do so.

God has numerous names and each name, is for a purpose and all names are miracle working instrument.

You only need to repeat the names until your spirit man picks it up.

The numerous names of God, include, Jehovah El- Shadier, ( God Almighty), Jehovah Nissi, (Lord is my banner), the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, The God of all flesh, Jehovah Sabaoth ( The Lord of Hosts). Jehovah Jireh,( My Provider), Jehovah Rapha (The Lord that heals) , Jehovah Shalom ( The Lord is Peace),

Others include, Jehovah Elohim ( The Creator), Jehovah Rohi ( The Lord my shepherd), Yaweh ( I AM) and many more.

Brethren, whatever is your need, God can meet it.

Beloved as the year winds down, may the Lord open your mouth to praise the LORD.

God is good at all times.