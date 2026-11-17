

By John Alechenu



Global public relations experts have warned governments and corporate organisations to stop using PR, propaganda or strategic messaging to hide leadership failures.

Trust, they said, cannot be bought with publicity. It must be earned through integrity, accountability and actions that match promises.

The warning came at a session on Ethical Leadership and Trust in a Divided World at the ongoing 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja, organised by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management and the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

The panel featured the Alliance’s regional council chairs for Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Middle East and South Asia, and North America. It was moderated by Chimdi Neliaku, Chair of the NIPR Young Professionals Hub.

For Europe, Global Alliance Vice President and Chair of its European Regional Council, Silvia Arto, said ethical leadership is shown in personal conduct, not public declarations.

“To me, ethical leadership is lead by example. It’s walk the talk. It’s integrity,” she said, adding that integrity meant doing what was right even when nobody was watching.

Trust, she warned, takes years to build but can be destroyed within seconds, particularly through social media.

“Trust and ethical leadership, personal leadership, is built through actions, not declarations,” Arto said.

She urged professionals to promote transparency, media literacy and dialogue while combating misinformation, propaganda and misuse of artificial intelligence.

Citing the European Union’s AI Act, she called for human accountability and ethical guidelines for emerging technologies. Arto also invoked Yoruba wisdom, declaring: “Character is beauty.”

From Asia-Pacific, Chair Jaffri Osman said effective leadership requires more than intellectual intelligence. Emotional and social intelligence matter just as much in building relationships across diverse communities.

“Trust is built by leaders who understand beyond IQ. They have to understand EQ and SQ,” he said.

Using Malaysia’s Sarawak region as an example of multicultural coexistence, Osman said professionals must understand local cultures, traditions and relationships to influence communities responsibly.

“When we talk about influence, when we talk about communication, and when we talk about going ahead effectively in ethical communication, we must go respect,” he said.

For Africa, Chair Ms Irene Lungu Chipili identified political messaging, democratic competition and misinformation as major threats to public confidence. She questioned whether citizens could trust messages from political parties and governments, arguing that the credibility of the messenger was as important as the information.

Citing Zambia’s Public Relations and Communication Act No. 11 of 2022, she said the country had moved to professionalise communication practice and encourage employment of professional communicators in the public sector.

But speed, she warned, now pressures practitioners to disseminate information before competitors.

“Every minute, because if you don’t communicate it, somebody else will,” she said.

Speed must not override accuracy, she cautioned, asking: “But even as we are quick to disseminate information, where is our role as responsible communicators? How do we communicate responsibly?”

From the Middle East and South Asia, Chair Serra Gorpe said accountability, transparency and stakeholder engagement were essential to institutional legitimacy.

“Legitimacy is accountability, transparency, stakeholder communication, engagement,” she said.

Gorpe called for stronger ethics education in universities, urging institutions to use regional case studies rather than relying predominantly on Western textbooks.

“When I started my profession in my home country, what inspired us were Western textbooks. We learned from those textbooks. And then later we realised that we need to integrate our own perspective in those textbooks,” she said.

She also urged professionals to respect cultural identities, religious traditions and political sensitivities.

From the private sector, North American Chair Ms Bonnie Caver warned that organisations risk reputational damage when public commitments do not reflect actual performance. Companies often promise community engagement and ambitious initiatives without delivering, creating a damaging disconnect between statements and reality.

She urged executives to move beyond surveys and engage directly with employees, customers and communities.

She also stressed the importance of professionalising public relations, distinguishing trained practitioners from ordinary users of communication platforms.

“Everybody in the world is a communicator. My son, who’s an engineer, is a communicator. My son, who’s a scientist, is a communicator. In today’s world, everyone is a communicator. We are not communicators. We’re communication professionals,” she said.

In closing, moderator Neliaku said leadership must precede communication, while credibility must be built through relationships, emotional intelligence and strong institutions. She challenged young professionals to show the same accountability they demand from leaders.

“We must also start to build a record of conduct that our own generation will be trusted on and judged on,” she said.