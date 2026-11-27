By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has said five transmission substation upgrade projects under Phase 1, Batch 1 of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) are nearing completion and will add 984 megawatts (MW) of additional wheeling capacity to the national grid.

The Managing Director of FGN Power Company, Mr Kenny Anuwe, disclosed this during an inspection of the 330/132/33kV New Abeokuta transmission substation project by the Minister of Power, Chief Joseph Tegbe, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The projects, located in New Abeokuta, Onitsha, Ayede, Sokoto and Offa, are expected to strengthen the country’s transmission infrastructure, improve power evacuation and enhance electricity supply to industries, businesses and households.

Anuwe said the projects were building on the achievements recorded under the pilot phase of the initiative.

“Working alongside Siemens Energy and CMEC, we have already delivered 1,080MW of additional wheeling capacity under the Pilot Phase through ten power transformers and ten mobile substations. With Phase 1, Batch 1 now nearing completion, we are adding another 984MW to the national grid,” he said.

The New Abeokuta project, the flagship development under the batch, is expected to provide 480MW of additional wheeling capacity to support Ogun State’s industrial corridor, commercial centres and residential communities.

The project involves upgrading the existing 132/33kV facility to a 330/132/33kV transmission substation through Siemens Energy.

It features two 300MVA 330/132kV transformers, four 330kV and four 132kV transmission line bays, alongside associated busbar infrastructure designed to improve transmission reliability and operational flexibility.

The other four projects include the replacement of a 90MVA transformer with a 300MVA unit at Onitsha, which will add 240MW; replacement of a burnt 150MVA transformer and construction of a new 132kV line bay at Ayede, adding 120MW; installation of two 60MVA transformers at Sokoto, adding 96MW; and expansion of the Offa substation with four 132kV line bays and a 60MVA transformer, adding 48MW.

Anuwe described the PPI as a critical component of the government’s industrialisation and economic growth agenda, noting that it was designed to ensure that investments across the electricity value chain translate into improved power supply and economic productivity.

He also disclosed that FGN Power Company was implementing a capacity-building programme, known as the PPI Seed Programme, to develop local expertise for the long-term operation and maintenance of the deployed infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the company said it would accelerate the completion of 16 Phase 1 transmission line projects covering 606.5 kilometres in 2027, including the 38-kilometre Ajah-Shapaati line.

It also plans to advance contract execution and secure financing for Phase 1, Batch 2, comprising 12 additional substations and distribution upgrades expected to add 3,376MW to the national grid.

Speaking during the inspection, Tegbe said the projects demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to transforming the power sector through strategic investments in transmission infrastructure.

“Today’s inspection visit marks an important milestone in the delivery of the PPI and demonstrates the unwavering commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to transforming Nigeria’s power sector.

“These investments will strengthen transmission infrastructure, improve grid reliability and accelerate access to quality electricity for industries, businesses and households across Nigeria.

“We remain committed to working with Siemens Energy and all stakeholders to deliver these projects efficiently and ensure Nigerians realise the full benefits of this transformative initiative,” he said.