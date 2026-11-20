By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Electricity supply from the national grid plunged to 781 megawatts (MW) on Friday following the tripping of four transmission lines, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has disclosed.

Data obtained from the system operator showed that power generation, which stood at 3,990MW at midnight, dropped to 3,935MW by 6am and 3,365MW by 11am before crashing to 781MW at 1pm.

The development left only eight power plants supplying electricity to the national grid as of 1pm, with Delta Power contributing 223MW, Odukpani National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) generating 182MW and Ihovbor NIPP supplying 168MW.

However, electricity supply recovered to 2,568MW by 5pm following emergency interventions by NISO and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a statement on Friday, NISO attributed the sharp decline to the tripping of four transmission lines, clarifying that the incident was not a system-wide grid collapse.

The operator said the disturbance began at 12:34pm when the Omotosho-Ikeja West transmission line tripped, resulting in significant load losses within the Lagos Complex.

It added that the situation was compounded at 12:50pm by the tripping of the Ihovbor-Oshogbo, Benin-Egbin and Ihovbor-Ajaokuta transmission lines, disrupting electricity supply in some parts of the country.

According to NISO, emergency response measures were immediately activated by relevant operational teams in collaboration with TCN to stabilise the grid and restore the affected transmission lines.

The operator disclosed that all four affected lines had been successfully restored to normal operation as of 2:49pm on Friday.

“NISO wishes to reassure electricity consumers and the general public that the incident was a transmission line disturbance and not a system-wide collapse,” the statement said.

It reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining grid stability, coordinating system operations and ensuring the reliable and secure operation of the national electricity grid.

NISO also advised the public to rely on its official communications for accurate information on developments within the national grid.