Power sector fix ‘ongoing work’, APC-PCC counters criticisms of Tinubu’s 2023 pledge

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC has said that fixing Nigeria’s electricity sector is “ongoing work”, as it countered criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s 2023 pledge to end estimated billing and deliver stable power.

In a statement on Sunday, the Spokesperson of the APC-PCC, Dele Alake, said recent public commentary had reproduced the campaign promise without its closing qualification.

Speaking to members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Lagos ahead of the 2023 general elections, Tinubu, then the APC candidate, had reportedly said: “Whichever way, by all means necessary, you will have electricity, and you will not pay for estimated bills anymore. A promise made will be a promise kept. If I don’t keep the promise and I come for a second term, don’t vote for me, unless I give you adequate reasons why I couldn’t deliver.”

Alake said the commentary left out the final part, that “should he fall short, he would owe Nigerians an adequate explanation before seeking their support for a second term.”

He argued that “a fair assessment of the pledge should consider the full statement alongside the administration’s record since 2023,” measured “against measurable improvements in electricity supply, metering, infrastructure and market stability.”

“While fixing the power sector crisis remains unfinished, the President is working consistently to deliver on his promise to Nigerians, and his commitment to face the challenges head-on has never diminished,” the statement said.

The APC-PCC said Tinubu signed the Electricity Act, 2023 on June 9, within two weeks of taking office. According to the statement, the law liberalised and deregulated the power sector and moved it away from the Exclusive List, so that states can take part in power generation, distribution and transmission.

It said Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Ekiti, Oyo, Kaduna and Niger states have started using the law to set up their own electricity regulatory agencies and attract private capital.

On debts, the campaign council said Tinubu “took on the over N6 trillion legacy debt that had accumulated from 2015 to 2025.” It added that the administration created a N4 trillion bond programme to settle verified legacy debts owed to 21 power generation companies (Gencos) and gas companies (Gascos).

The first and second tranches of the programme have raised over N1.2 trillion, the statement said. It added that the effect was becoming evident in the ability of Gencos to invest in upgrading their plants.

“Just a few days ago, Geregu Power Plc announced investments in new Power Transformers to enhance operations at the Geregu 1 Power Plant. Other firms are making similar investments,” it said.

On metering, the statement said Tinubu started a Presidential Metering Initiative to close a gap of over seven million meters. It said over 1.5 million customers had been metered under the initiative in the last three years.

The APC-PCC added that the Rural Electrification Agency has connected universities, hospitals and rural communities to solar power. It said the government has also unveiled plans to modernise the Osogbo Grid Control Centre, which it said was built over 60 years ago, and to build an East-West super grid.

On transmission, the council said Tinubu reviewed the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which was started by the late President Muhammadu Buhari, and signed an Acceleration Agreement in December 2023 with the German partners.

It said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the contract for the first batch of five Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) substations in key load centres by December 2024. These projects, it said, “are now being completed and will be commissioned before the end of the administration’s first term.”

In June 2026, the statement added, FEC approved the contract for a second batch, covering eight new substations and the upgrade of four existing ones.

“Power project implementation requires equipment that is a long-lead item and thus cannot be achieved overnight,” the statement said.

On tariffs, Alake said Tinubu “significantly aligned the tariffs to cost to restore liquidity to the electricity market” and put in place a system to protect low-income households. The creation of Service Bands with different tariffs, he said, was a first step to improve the financial viability of distribution companies and cash flow in the sector. It also reduced the government’s financial burden from tariff subsidies.

“The administration will continue to explore ways to improve the commercial situation of the power sector while protecting access to electricity for the less privileged in society,” the statement said.

The campaign council declared: “Fixing the electricity market and power sector is ongoing work.”

“President Tinubu has not deviated an inch from his commitment. As he seeks Nigerians’ mandate for a second term in office, he will proudly present his scorecard in the power sector and clearly tell Nigerians what remains to be done,” Alake said.