Power restored to parts of Lagos, Ogun, FCT — Minister

Tegbe

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has announced the restoration of electricity to several areas affected by recent power disruptions in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), assuring Nigerians that the government is working to provide reliable electricity and sustain grid stability.

Tegbe disclosed this in an update shared on his Facebook page on Monday, saying efforts were continuing to restore full electricity supply to the remaining affected locations.

He said the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line had been repaired and returned to service, helping to increase power supply to the Lagos Complex to more than 1,000 megawatts.

“This restoration helped to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalising to the condition before the disruption,” he said.

“We are working with the key power sector stakeholders, including the Generation Companies, System Operator, Transmission Company and the Distribution Companies to ensure sustained and improved availability of power,” he said.

The minister assured consumers that efforts were continuing to restore electricity to the remaining affected areas.

“Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations,” he said.

Tegbe reiterated the government’s commitment to improving electricity supply across the country, saying reliable power remained the ministry’s priority.

“Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians,” he added.

The development follows widespread power disruptions across parts of the country, with electricity allocation to distribution companies reportedly falling to about 2,926 megawatts on November 5.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) attributed the decline to inadequate gas supply to thermal power plants and reduced output from hydroelectric stations, which contributed to shorter hours of electricity supply and increased load shedding.