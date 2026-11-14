Portugal redesigns No. 7 shirt to honour Ronaldo after retirement

Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

By Ayobami Okerinde

Portugal have announced a redesign of the No. 7 on their national team shirts in tribute to former captain Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement from international football.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced the change on Saturday, saying the new design would preserve the legacy of the number associated with the 41-year-old forward.

In a statement shared by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the federation said the decision was another way to immortalise the significance of the number and honour Ronaldo’s contribution to Portuguese football.

“This is another way to eternalise the meaning of such a special number and honour the legacy it represents for us.

“Because there are stories, memories, all the achievements and emotions, which will forever be linked to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“From today we will thus have a different number 7 on the sweater, with the same essence and the same pride, reserving the previous one for the eternalisation of the story that will never be forgotten. Thank you, Cristiano!” the statement read.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from the Portugal national team on November 5, bringing an end to his 23-year international career.

In a message to Portuguese supporters, the forward said it was time to hand back the national team shirt and captain’s armband after enjoying the privilege of representing his country for more than two decades.

“For 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me to stadiums all around the world,” he said.

Ronaldo finished his international career as Portugal’s record appearance-maker, with 234 caps, and all-time leading scorer, with 146 goals. He also captained the country to its first European Championship title in 2016 and two UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.