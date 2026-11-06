Pope says in ‘fairly good shape’ after lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV delivers his speech during the weekly general audience at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on October 7, 2026. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)







Pope Leo XIV said Friday he was in “fairly good shape” after lung cancer surgery last month as he began a 12-day tour of South America with a visit to Uruguay.

“I know some people were doubtful about this trip taking place,” Leo told reporters on board the papal plane.

“I had no doubt and was convinced that this trip had to go forward. And I am very happy to say praise the Lord and thanks to wonderful medical assistance, I’m here today, I think in fairly good shape,” he said.

Leo, 71, had a cancerous tumor and part of his right lung removed in an operation at Rome’s Gemelli hospital on October 13.

He was discharged on October 17 and doctors quoted by the Vatican have said he is fit to travel and does not require any further therapy.

Asked by reporters if he had advice for people facing a cancer diagnosis, he said: “Not to be afraid.

“Early detection is obviously the best way to go and so regular check-ups are a blessing. And take care of yourselves,” he said.

Leo was also asked if he had resumed playing tennis — a favorite sport. “Not yet, but I will,” he said.