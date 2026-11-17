…as FCMB provides N40bn financing

Polysmart Packaging Limited has commissioned a plant with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes of food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) in Ileke town, Ogun State, with N40 billion in machinery and working-capital financing from First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

The facility, which Polysmart describes as Africa’s largest plastic recycling plant, will convert recovered post-consumer plastic waste into food-grade recycled PET materials for manufacturers.

It is expected to strengthen local packaging production, support plastic-waste recovery and reduce dependence on imported raw materials.

At the commissioning ceremony on October 29, Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal, said the facility would enhance Nigeria’s capacity to recover and recycle plastic waste while supporting the country’s environmental sustainability objectives.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun described the investment as a demonstration of Nigerian enterprise, innovation and the opportunities created by a supportive investment environment.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FCMB, Yemisi Edun, said the Bank’s support reflects its commitment to financing businesses that combine industrial development with environmental responsibility and economic opportunity.

“At FCMB, we believe that financing sustainable businesses is essential to building a resilient economy and securing long-term shared prosperity.

By converting recovered plastic into new products, this plant shows how manufacturing and environmental responsibility can work together,” Edun said.

She added, “Polysmart embodies our commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices, environmental sustainability and wealth creation, reflected in our ₦40 billion in funding for machinery and working capital.”

Polysmart Group Managing Director, Wasiu Balogun, said the investment demonstrates the capacity of Nigerian businesses to develop recycling infrastructure that serves local industry and creates opportunities across the waste-recovery chain.

“This is climate action made in Nigeria. The investment demonstrates the capacity of Nigerian businesses to develop world-class recycling infrastructure,” Balogun said.

He added, “At full capacity, the facility will process up to 100,000 tonnes of mixed plastics annually, equivalent to about 6.5 billion bottles.”