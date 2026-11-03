Polls open on US east coast in pivotal midterm elections

People vote during the midterm elections early in the day at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on November 3, 2026. Americans voting in the midterm elections will decide who controls Congress for the final two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, along with dozens of governorships and thousands of state offices. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Polls opened on the US east coast on Tuesday in midterm elections that could upend Donald Trump’s presidency, with Democrats looking to seize control of Congress and significantly curb his executive powers.

Multiple polls predict Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives and have a shot at seizing the Senate on the back of voter resentment at a deeply unpopular president, soaring energy costs and the dragging conflict with Iran.